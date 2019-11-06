Update v1.12 zu FIFA 19 verÃ¶ffentlicht
Der Support fÃ¼r die Ballsport-Simulation geht weiter ...
Das Entwicklerstudio EA hat jetzt fÃ¼r die neu aufgelegte diesjÃ¤hrige FIFA-Edition (Wir berichteten) ein neues Update verÃ¶ffentlicht.
Das Update trÃ¤gt die Versionsnummer 1.12 und steht ab sofort fÃ¼r die PC-, Xbox One- und PS4-Plattform zum Herunterladen. Um weiterhin den Online-Modus aktiv zu nutzen, ist das Update verpflichtend. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Hey FIFA Fans,
The latest title update for FIFA 19 is now available on PC , PS4 and XB1. It includes the changes below.
FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT):
Addressed the following issues:
- The stats displayed on an item would show a number over 99 after scoring a goal in situations where a Training Item had been applied before the match that pushed a stat over 99.
- This had no impact on gameplay and was a visual issue only.
Kick Off:
Addressed the following issue:
- Sometimes there would be an error indicating saying â€˜Kick-Off data is not availableâ€™ after changing the difficulty of the match.
Career Mode:
Made the following changes:
- Clubs will no longer send a transfer offer or loan offer for a player that has no chance of accepting a move to that club.
- This change has been made to prevent situations where a player was transfer listed or loan listed and the club would constantly receive a stream of offers from teams that the player is not going to accept a move to.
- Updates to the transfer/loan system to account for more player and club nationalities as part of the decision making process a player goes through when deciding if they want to accept an offer.
- Updates to the transfer/loan system to account for a playerâ€™s role at their current club in comparison to the role the player would have at their new club.
Addressed the following issues:
- Players that were Loan Listed were not considering the fact that they were listed for loan as part of the decision making process for whether or not to accept a loan offer to join another club.
- In comparison, players that were Transfer Listed were taking this into account as part of the decision making process for whether or not to accept a transfer to another club.
Visual/Presentation:
Made the following change:
- Updated the 2D portrait for Alphonso Davies, Samir Nasri and John Obi Mikel.
Addressed the following issues:
- In the Edit Teams screen, some leagues in the Club Transfers Detailed Search League filter were displaying debug text.
Thanks to those whoâ€™ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 19 season we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.
The FIFA Team