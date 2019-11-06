Einloggen

Update v1.12 zu FIFA 19 verÃ¶ffentlicht...

Update v1.12 zu FIFA 19 verÃ¶ffentlicht

Der Support fÃ¼r die Ballsport-Simulation geht weiter ...

Consoles // Montag, 25. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 08:09 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio EA hat jetzt fÃ¼r die neu aufgelegte diesjÃ¤hrige FIFA-Edition (Wir berichteten) ein neues Update verÃ¶ffentlicht.

Das Update trÃ¤gt die Versionsnummer 1.12 und steht ab sofort fÃ¼r die PC-, Xbox One- und PS4-Plattform zum Herunterladen. Um weiterhin den Online-Modus aktiv zu nutzen, ist das Update verpflichtend. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Hey FIFA Fans,

The latest title update for FIFA 19 is now available on PC , PS4 and XB1. It includes the changes below.

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT):

Addressed the following issues:

  • The stats displayed on an item would show a number over 99 after scoring a goal in situations where a Training Item had been applied before the match that pushed a stat over 99.
    • This had no impact on gameplay and was a visual issue only.

Kick Off:

Addressed the following issue:

  • Sometimes there would be an error indicating saying â€˜Kick-Off data is not availableâ€™ after changing the difficulty of the match.

Career Mode:

Made the following changes:

  • Clubs will no longer send a transfer offer or loan offer for a player that has no chance of accepting a move to that club.
    • This change has been made to prevent situations where a player was transfer listed or loan listed and the club would constantly receive a stream of offers from teams that the player is not going to accept a move to.
  • Updates to the transfer/loan system to account for more player and club nationalities as part of the decision making process a player goes through when deciding if they want to accept an offer.
  • Updates to the transfer/loan system to account for a playerâ€™s role at their current club in comparison to the role the player would have at their new club.

Addressed the following issues:

  • Players that were Loan Listed were not considering the fact that they were listed for loan as part of the decision making process for whether or not to accept a loan offer to join another club.
    • In comparison, players that were Transfer Listed were taking this into account as part of the decision making process for whether or not to accept a transfer to another club.

Visual/Presentation:

Made the following change:

  • Updated the 2D portrait for Alphonso Davies, Samir Nasri and John Obi Mikel.

Addressed the following issues:

  • In the Edit Teams screen, some leagues in the Club Transfers Detailed Search League filter were displaying debug text.

Thanks to those whoâ€™ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 19 season we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.

The FIFA Team


