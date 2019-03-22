Spider-Man: Update 1.15 behebt einige kleinere Bugs
Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar ...
Playstation 4 // Freitag, 22. März 2019 um 07:42 von
Für das PS4-exklusive Game Spider-Man hat das Entwicklerstudio Insomniac Games jetzt ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.15, ist ab sofort verfügbar und behebt einige kleinere Bugs im Game.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Fixes & Updates
- Addressed an issue where players could escape the world by crawling back under in the mission “Getting Deep.”
- Addressed an issue where enemies could fall off the Colexco building and not die preventing progress in the mission “Trust Issues.”
- Addressed an issue where fast traveling would prevent players from being able to collect all of Hardy’s stolen art.
- Address an issue where art from the Silver Linings story pack could appear in the main story.
- Addressed an issue where SUVs would not have a collision once stopped.
- Address an issue where Spider-Man would stutter and take damage from attempting to stop an SUV.
- Address various additional issues.