Abonnement-basierter Comics-Dienst InkyPen: Ab sofort auch kostenfreie Comics im Sortiment
Eine GrundgebÃ¼hr, alle verfÃ¼gbaren Comics lesen - oder ein paar kostenfreie Comics lesen
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 21. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 20:29 von
Der Abonnement-basierter Comics-Dienst InkyPen ist seit Mitte Dezember 2018 offiziell auf der Nintendo Switch-Plattform gestartet. Das Konzept basiert auf ein Netflix-Ã¤hnliches System: Man bezahlt eine monatliche GrundgebÃ¼hr und kann alle verfÃ¼gbare Comics auf der Plattform lesen. Als Preis werden 7.99 Euro pro Monat verlangt.
VerlagshÃ¤user wie IDW, Valiant, Humanoids, Dynamite, Titan Comics, Dark Horse Comics sowie Papercutz und Archie Comics sind offiziell vertreten und haben Lesestoff fÃ¼r die Applikation bereitstellt. Desweiteren werden Peanuts, Garfield und Calvin und Hobbes und Comic-Ableger der Videospiel-Serien Dark Souls, Dishonored, Tekken und Assassin's Creed erwÃ¤hnt. Eine Ãœbersicht lÃ¤sst sich hier einsehen.
Das Team von InkyPen gibt nun bekannt, dass auch kostenfreie Comics im Sortiment aufgenommen werden und diese auf der Nintendo Switch gelesen werden kÃ¶nnen. Zudem hat die dazugehÃ¶rige Plattform-App ein Update bekommen, welches die Versionsnummer 1.1.0 trÃ¤gt: Einige Verbesserungen wurden eingefÃ¼gt und ein paar Bugs gefixt. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Free Comics! You can now read a selection of free comics without even signing up. Free content is marked with a "free badge".
- Added Window shopping: Browse the full catalog without signing up.
- Read it properly: Comics can now have preset reader modes if there is only one sensible way of reading them.
- Fewer interruptions: Improved network handling
- Optimised laziness: Improved touch momentum
Bugs Squashed
- The Carousel in Discover would occasionally not refresh with the correct content.
- Visual problem with pagination indicator in the Carousel.
- Reading progress in Search view could be outdated.
- Going back from Series view to Search view will now load missing thumbnails.
- Fixed an issue where the selected element could be only partially visible in Discover view. The grid will now snap so that the entire item will be visible.
- The "show more/less" toggle in Series view could end up outside the viewport.
- Selecting the first series in Series view would not always snap the element into the viewport.
- Closing the payment-view after sign-up would not always work.
- During poor network conditions a black screen could be visible for an extended period of time.
- Pagination in discover view would sometimes not show the next or previous buttons.
- Forgot password did not work for email with special characters (like +) in the user name.
- Starting the application with a user without any content filtering setting set should now always show the "Select content filtering" dialog.
- When changing age rating, pagination in Discover is reset to the first page to avoid empty pages.
- Searching for some special characters did not work.
- Fixed a bug that made it hard to hit the "more/less" button in Series view.
- Resuming from sleep mode should no longer result in an automatic offline mode in certain cases
... and many more!