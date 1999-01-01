Die unabhÃ¤ngige Spieleschau #4: Lonely Mountains: Downhill
In dieser Ausgabe: Lonely Mountains: Downhill, der Mountainbike-Simulator
Donnerstag, 21. März 2019 um 18:48
Das deutsche Entwicklerstudio Megagon Industries aus Berlin und Publisher Thunderful sind wohl Mountainbike-Fans: Bei Lonely Mountains: Downhill, welches auf Kickstarter querfinanziert wurde, wird man nÃ¤mlich auf ein Mountainbike gesetzt und muss gefÃ¤hrliche Abfahrten samt gefÃ¤hrlicher Schlamm und GerÃ¶ll absolvieren.
Hierbei kann die empfohlene Strecke genommen werden, die als "sicher" gilt oder man stÃ¼rzt sich kopfÃ¼ber auf die nicht frei gegebene Strecke, die weit gefÃ¤hrlicher ist - die Wahl liegt ganz bei euch. FÃ¼r das Game wurde eigens eine spezielle Engine entwickelt, die das GeschwindigkeitsgefÃ¼hl mÃ¶glichst realistisch auf das Mountainbike Ã¼bertrÃ¤gt.
Das Game ist fÃ¼r die PC-, Xbox One-, PS4- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform geplant und soll 2019 offiziell erscheinen.
Description
Just you and your bike - take it on a thrilling ride down an unspoiled mountain landscape. Make your way through thick forests, narrow trails and wild rivers. Race, jump, slide and try not to crash - all the way from the peak to the valley!
Features
- Find Your Way: Play it safe and follow the trail or take the risk and go cross-country to find the fastest way down.
- Custom Bike Physics: We developed a custom bike physics system to achieve very tight and fun controls while still incorporating the feeling of driving a downhill bike through rough terrain.
- Seamless Tracks: Ride all the way down from the top of the mountain to the valley in one seamless ride with no loading times.
- See The World: Travel to different mountainscapes and experience a beautiful nature untouched by men. No audience, no barrier tapes â€“ just you and your bike.
- Secret Locations: Explore the mountains to find secret locations.
About Megagon Industries
Megagon Industries is an independent studio from Berlin, founded in 2013 by Jan Bubenik, Severin Brettmeister and Daniel Helbig. Since then the studio has released two successful mobile games - â€¦ and then it rained and Twisted Lines. Daniel and Jan are now working on their first PC title Lonely Mountains: Downhill.
- Photo by JoÃ£o Silas on Unsplash