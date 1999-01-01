Einloggen

Xbox Game Pass: Neue Titel angekÃ¼ndigt

Deus Ex, Vampyr und mehr

XBOX One // Mittwoch, 20. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 14:10 von miperco

Microsoft hat heute eine Reihe weiterer Titel fÃ¼r den Xbox Game Pass angekÃ¼ndigt, die in der nahen Zukunft erscheinen werden. Dabei handelt es sich um:

- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- Vampyr
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun



