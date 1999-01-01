Xbox Game Pass: Neue Titel angekÃ¼ndigt
Deus Ex, Vampyr und mehr
XBOX One // Mittwoch, 20. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 14:10 von
Microsoft hat heute eine Reihe weiterer Titel fÃ¼r den Xbox Game Pass angekÃ¼ndigt, die in der nahen Zukunft erscheinen werden. Dabei handelt es sich um:
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- Vampyr
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
Can we lower the difficulty on choosing what to play first, please? pic.twitter.com/2JcfXOFf6iâ€” Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) 20. MÃ¤rz 2019