Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 20. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 14:07 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 11.03. - 17.03.2019:

Hardware

Woche vom 11.03.2019 bis 17.03.2019

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

56.954

69.766

-12.812

846.972

7.740.051

PS4

32.221

32.362

-141

371.630

8.012.908

3DS

5.725

5.718

7

80.168

24.446.550

VITA

870

3.002

-2.132

24.827

5.993.097

XONE

136

97

39

1.127

105.208


Software

01./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy's The Division 2 # (Ubisoft) {2019.03.15} (Â¥8.400) - 63.817 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.03.14} (Â¥7.600) - 51.039 / NEU
03./01. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 # (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (Â¥6.990) - 33.149 / 149.350 (-71%)
04./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 20.706 / 2.953.145 (-12%)
05./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 16.997 / 516.540 (-15%)
06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 11.288 / 2.178.288 (-8%)
07./05. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (Â¥5.980) - 10.112 / 1.536.216 (-11%)
08./00. [PS4] LoveR (Kadokawa Games) {2019.03.14} (Â¥7.980) - 9.985 / NEU
09./00. [PS4] Judgment (Sega) {2018.12.13} (Â¥8.290) - 8.677 / 263.407
10./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 8.479 / 1.325.825 (-14%)
11./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 8.429 / 1.055.218 (-9%)
12./09. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 7.955 / 640.825 (-5%)
13./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 7.516 / 2.962.831 (-3%)
14./00. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - Prologue (Atlus) {2019.03.14} (Â¥2.980) - 5.872 / NEU
15./00. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 4 DX # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.14} (Â¥5.800) - 5.330 / NEU
16./13. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III # (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (Â¥8.800) - 5.236 / 790.805 (+16%)
17./00. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 4 DX # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.14} (Â¥5.800) - 4.704 / NEU
18./00. [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome: 2nd Rumble!! # (Spike Chunsoft) {2019.03.14} (Â¥5.980) - 4.014 / NEU
19./19. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (Â¥5.980) - 2.883 / 743.782 (+3%)
20./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 2.760 / 1.962.818 (+2%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.