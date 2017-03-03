Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 20. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 14:07 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 11.03. - 17.03.2019:
Hardware
Woche vom 11.03.2019 bis 17.03.2019
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
56.954
|
69.766
|
-12.812
|
846.972
|
7.740.051
|
PS4
|
32.221
|
32.362
|
-141
|
371.630
|
8.012.908
|
3DS
|
5.725
|
5.718
|
7
|
80.168
|
24.446.550
|
VITA
|
870
|
3.002
|
-2.132
|
24.827
|
5.993.097
|
XONE
|
136
|
97
|
39
|
1.127
|
105.208
Software
01./00. [PS4] Tom Clancy's The Division 2 #
02./00. [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker
03./01. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 #
04./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
05./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./05. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
08./00. [PS4] LoveR
09./00. [PS4] Judgment
10./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./08. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
12./09. [NSW] Minecraft #
13./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
14./00. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - Prologue
15./00. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 4 DX #
16./13. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III #
17./00. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 4 DX #
18./00. [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome: 2nd Rumble!! #
19./19. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
20./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #