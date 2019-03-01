Einloggen

Neues Yakuza Spiel fÃ¼r PlayStation 4 bestÃ¤tigt...

Neues Yakuza Spiel fÃ¼r PlayStation 4 bestÃ¤tigt

Mit dem neuen Protagonisten Ichiban Kasuga

Playstation 4 // Mittwoch, 20. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 07:51 von miperco

Der neue Protagonist der Yakuza Reihe, Ichiban Kasuga, hat schon in Yakuza Online von Sega seinen Auftritt. Nun wurde auch ein neuer Hauptteil der Reihe bestÃ¤tigt, der sich aktuell fÃ¼r PlayStation 4 in Entwicklung befindet.

Bis zum 21. April sucht man eine Schauspielerin, die den Partner von Kasuga im Spiel darstellen soll. Bislang ist kein Release Termin oder ein offizieller Titel fÃ¼r das Spiel bekannt.


