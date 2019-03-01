Neues Yakuza Spiel fÃ¼r PlayStation 4 bestÃ¤tigt
Mit dem neuen Protagonisten Ichiban Kasuga
Mittwoch, 20. MÃ¤rz 2019
Der neue Protagonist der Yakuza Reihe, Ichiban Kasuga, hat schon in Yakuza Online von Sega seinen Auftritt. Nun wurde auch ein neuer Hauptteil der Reihe bestÃ¤tigt, der sich aktuell fÃ¼r PlayStation 4 in Entwicklung befindet.
Bis zum 21. April sucht man eine Schauspielerin, die den Partner von Kasuga im Spiel darstellen soll. Bislang ist kein Release Termin oder ein offizieller Titel fÃ¼r das Spiel bekannt.