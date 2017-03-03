Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 13. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 19:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 04.03. - 10.03.2019:

Hardware

Woche vom 04.03.2019 bis 10.03.2019

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

69.766

68.666

1.100

790.018

7.636.802

PS4

32.362

19.857

12.505

339.409

7.957.823

3DS

5.718

7.521

-1.803

74.443

24.440.825

VITA

3.002

3.287

-285

23.957

5.992.227

XONE

97

90

7

991

105.072


Software

01./00. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 # (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (Â¥6.990) - 116.202 / NEU
02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (Â¥7.200) - 23.407 / 2.932.439 (-9%)
03./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (Â¥5.980) - 20.101 / 499.543 (-18%)
04./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 12.301 / 2.166.999 (-1%)
05./06. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (Â¥5.980) - 11.394 / 1.526.105 (-11%)
06./00. [3DS] Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn (Nintendo) {2019.03.07} (Â¥4.980) - 10.607 / NEU
07./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 9.838 / 1.317.346 (+28%)
08./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (Â¥5.980) - 9.230 / 1.046.789 (-7%)
09./14. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 8.350 / 632.871 (-3%)
10./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 7.739 / 2.955.316 (-14%)
11./01. [PS4] Dead or Alive 6 # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.01} (Â¥7.800) - 5.223 / 31.665 (-80%)
12./04. [PS4] Anthem # (Electronic Arts) {2019.02.22} (Â¥7.800) - 5.204 / 103.510 (-74%)
13./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III # (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (Â¥8.800) - 4.518 / 785.569 (-59%)
14./13. [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.02.14} (Â¥8.200) - 4.492 / 107.512 (-48%)
15./05. [PS4] Left Alive # (Square Enix) {2019.02.28} (Â¥8.300) - 3.530 / 21.152 (-80%)
16./18. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 # (Capcom) {2019.01.25} (Â¥7.800) - 3.415 / 352.193 (-24%)
17./16. [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) {2019.02.21} (Â¥4.800) - 3.363 / 31.313 (-49%)
18./17. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft) {2019.02.15} (Â¥5.400) - 2.859 / 47.527 (-52%)
19./24. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (Â¥5.980) - 2.788 / 740.899
20./21. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 2.693 / 1.960.058



X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.