Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 13. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 19:05 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 04.03. - 10.03.2019:
Hardware
Woche vom 04.03.2019 bis 10.03.2019
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
69.766
|
68.666
|
1.100
|
790.018
|
7.636.802
|
PS4
|
32.362
|
19.857
|
12.505
|
339.409
|
7.957.823
|
3DS
|
5.718
|
7.521
|
-1.803
|
74.443
|
24.440.825
|
VITA
|
3.002
|
3.287
|
-285
|
23.957
|
5.992.227
|
XONE
|
97
|
90
|
7
|
991
|
105.072
Software
01./00. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 #
02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
03./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
04./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./06. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
06./00. [3DS] Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
07./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
08./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
09./14. [NSW] Minecraft #
10./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
11./01. [PS4] Dead or Alive 6 #
12./04. [PS4] Anthem #
13./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III #
14./13. [PS4] Jump Force
15./05. [PS4] Left Alive #
16./18. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 #
17./16. [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition
18./17. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn
19./24. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
20./21. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #