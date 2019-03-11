Microsoft kÃ¼ndigt 13 neue ID@Xbox Titel an
13 - Wenn das mal kein UnglÃ¼ck bringt
XBOX One // Montag, 11. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 22:07 von
Im Vorfeld der Game Developers Conference 2019 [GDC] hat Microsoft folgende neue 13 Titel fÃ¼r die Xbox One angekÃ¼ndigt, welche Bestandteil des ID@XBOX Programms sind.
Insgesamt zeigt man auf der GDC 20 Titel. Einige hiervon erscheinen auch fÃ¼r Windows 10, als Play Anywhere Titel und sind meist auch gleich mit einem Xbox One X Enhanced Upgrade versehen.
â– Beholder 2 (E-Home Entertainment/Alawar Premium Limited)
â– Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon Pty Ltd) â€“ Auch fÃ¼r Windows 10
â– CrossCode (Deck13 Interactive/Radical Fish Games) - Xbox One X Enhanced
â– Dead Static Drive (Fanclub) â€“ Xbox One X Enhanced
â– Door Kickers: Action Squad (Killhouse Games/PixelShard)
â– HyperDot (GLITCH/Tribe Games) â€“ Xbox Play Anywhere
â– Mowinâ€™ & Throwinâ€™ (House Pixel Games)
â– StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital/Contigo Games Inc.)
â– Stela (SkyBox Labs) â€“ Auch fÃ¼r Windows 10 / Xbox One X Enhanced
â– The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) â€“ Xbox One X Enhanced
â– Totem Teller (Grinning Pickle) â€“ Xbox One X Enhanced
â– Undermine(Thorium Entertainment) â€“ Auch fÃ¼r Windows 10
â– Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment/Indoor Astronaut) â€“ Auch fÃ¼r Windows 10
Weitere Infos sind auf Xbox Wire in der Quellenangabe zu finden.