Microsoft kÃ¼ndigt 13 neue ID@Xbox Titel an...

Microsoft kÃ¼ndigt 13 neue ID@Xbox Titel an

13 - Wenn das mal kein UnglÃ¼ck bringt

XBOX One // Montag, 11. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 22:07 von Birdie



Im Vorfeld der Game Developers Conference 2019 [GDC] hat Microsoft folgende neue 13 Titel fÃ¼r die Xbox One angekÃ¼ndigt, welche Bestandteil des ID@XBOX Programms sind.

Insgesamt zeigt man auf der GDC 20 Titel. Einige hiervon erscheinen auch fÃ¼r Windows 10, als Play Anywhere Titel und sind meist auch gleich mit einem Xbox One X Enhanced Upgrade versehen.

â–  Beholder 2 (E-Home Entertainment/Alawar Premium Limited)

â–  Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon Pty Ltd) â€“ Auch fÃ¼r Windows 10

â–  CrossCode (Deck13 Interactive/Radical Fish Games) - Xbox One X Enhanced

â–  Dead Static Drive (Fanclub) â€“ Xbox One X Enhanced

â–  Door Kickers: Action Squad (Killhouse Games/PixelShard)

â–  HyperDot (GLITCH/Tribe Games) â€“ Xbox Play Anywhere

â–  Mowinâ€™ & Throwinâ€™ (House Pixel Games)

â–  StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital/Contigo Games Inc.)

â–  Stela (SkyBox Labs) â€“ Auch fÃ¼r Windows 10 / Xbox One X Enhanced

â–  The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller) â€“ Xbox One X Enhanced

â–  Totem Teller (Grinning Pickle) â€“ Xbox One X Enhanced

â–  Undermine(Thorium Entertainment) â€“ Auch fÃ¼r Windows 10

â–  Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment/Indoor Astronaut) â€“ Auch fÃ¼r Windows 10

Weitere Infos sind auf Xbox Wire in der Quellenangabe zu finden.


