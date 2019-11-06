Crackdown 3: Neues Update und 'Keys to the City'-DLC enthÃ¼llt

Einloggen

Changelog inside ...

XBOX One // Samstag, 09. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 08:58 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio Sumo Digital tÃ¼ftelt weiter am dritten Teil der Crackdown-Serie und hat nun ein neues Update via Entwicklervideo fÃ¼r das Game enthÃ¼llt: Das Update ist ab sofort verfÃ¼gbar und umfasst folgende Bugfixes, Verbesserungen und Ã„nderungen:

CAMPAIGN:

Crime Map Updated

Now any District that you have completed 100% will turn blue on the Crime Map!Â  100% means completing all objectives and side missions, getting a Gold medal on all Rooftop and Road Races, destroying all Monkey Moonshine Kiosks, and collecting all Agility and Hidden Orbs.

Boss Fight Balance Updates

Weâ€™ve heard feedback from lots of you that the Ngata and Niemand boss fights are much too difficult on Super Agent and Legendaryâ€”and we agree.Â  So weâ€™ve made the following changes:

  • The Ngata fight has been rebalanced on all difficulty levels by adjusting the spawn waves and limiting the snipers with Omni Rifles to the upper platforms.
  • The Niemand fight has been rebalanced on all difficulty levels by adjusting the spawn waves and limiting number of Hades units to 4, along with reducing their projectile damage globally/throughout the game

PC Improvements:

  • Hitching on PC with some graphics cards has been improved.

Â Game Improvements:

  • Added the ability to delete World Saves while in Co-Op.
  • Added the ability to disable damage numbers in gameplay.
  • Added checkpoints and player camera improvements to the Science Center.

Â Other Bug Fixes and Improvements:

  • Reduced the number of Industry drones that attack the player during a level 3 Escalation.
  • Fixed an issue where Industry Drones could fire from a range farther than their threat Icon would render on the HUD.
  • Increased the impulse on the Anubis weapon.
  • Adjusted camera shake on most weapons.
  • Adjusted the damage curve for the Pulse Beam weapon.
  • Reduced repetition of some lines of dialog.
  • Fixed an issue where only one player would hear Khanâ€™s dialog in a co-op boss fight.
  • Fixed an issue where AI would sometimes get stuck inside their spawn door.
  • Fixed an issue where elevators would stop working when jammed by an object.
  • Fixed an issue where vehicles could get stuck in geometry in certain areas of the map.
  • Fixed an issue where AI would slide on the ground when existing vehicles.
  • Fixed an issue where a player carrying an object could get stuck in geometry.
  • Multiple audio and haptics feedback improvements throughout the game.

Â WRECKING ZONE:

  • Hitching on PC with some graphics cards has been improved.
  • Accessibility options have been improved, specifically Text To Speech.
  • Several other bug fixes and improvements have been made.

Party Support continues to be worked on! Itâ€™s not in this patch, but donâ€™t worry â€“ it will be coming!


Zudem gibt man bekannt, dass in naher Zukunft ein sogenannter "Keys to the City"-DLC erscheinen wird. Fans von Crackdown und Crackdown 2 erinnern sich: Ãœbersetzt bedeutet das ein Cheat-Modus, in dem man mit beispielsweise Unendlich Munition oder gar God Mode in der Spielewelt unterwegs war.


