Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - Update 1.2 erscheint heute
Zahlreiche Änderungen werden vorgenommen
Consoles // Donnerstag, 07. März 2019 um 07:56 von
Seit Januar ist die Definitive Edition zu Tales of Vesperia für Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC verfügbar. Für den heutigen Donnerstag hat Bandai Namco nun Update 1.2 angekündigt. Die zahlreichen Änderungen, die damit einhergehen, könnt ihr hier sehen.
- Fixed a rare issue in which the game would freeze during gameplay.
- Adjusted the height of certain enemies both in the overworld map and in battle.
- Fixed the display lag that would occur in Mantaic.
- Adjusted the behavior of stick controls during battle.
- Fixed an issue in which Flynn’s voice would play in Japanese when changing his strategy to “Up To You” during battle, even when voiceover settings had been set to English.
- Improved stability of other behaviors.
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch Versions
- Fixed an issue in which an arte assigned to a shortcut wouldn’t be performed properly when stick controls to perform it.
- Xbox One, Switch, and Steam (When Using a Controller) Versions
- Fixed an issue in which certain of Rita and Estelle’s artes would trigger in an unintended location.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Versions
- Fixed the cooking challenge sub-event so an event scene now plays when the player loses.
Switch Version
- Adjusted the audio balance.
Steam Version
- Fixed an issue in which completing 100 percent of the achievements would revert your progress to the last place you saved.
- Fixed an issue so any food can be cooked from the battle results screen even after customizing your button configuration.
- Improved overall performance and reduced latency.
- Fixed an issue in which settings changed in “Configs” would not be reflected properly. Also enabled specific settings to be adjusted from the in-game “Configs” menu.
- Fixed an issue with Patty’s “Brainiac Magic Selection” so it can now be correctly selected when changing button assignments.
- Fixed text that would display incorrectly for certain rankings.