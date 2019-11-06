Neues Update zu Apex Legends verÃ¶ffentlicht
Einige Anpassungen und Infos zum Season 1 Patch
Consoles // Donnerstag, 07. MÃ¤rz 2019 um 06:41 von
Respawn Entertainment gab in dieser Woche bekannt, dass Apex Legends bereits Ã¼ber 50 Millionen Spieler hat. Jetzt verÃ¶ffentlichte man auch einen neuen Patch zum Battle Royale Shooter.
Dabei werden einige Ã„nderungen und Anpassungen vorgenommen. Zudem ging man auf einige Legends Anpassungen ein, die mit Season 1 kommen werden.
WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS LIVE ON ALL PLATFORMS
Wingman
Rate of fire reduced from 3.1 -> 2.6 shots per second.
Skullpiercer Headshot damage multiplier reduced from 2.5 -> 2.25
Increased base hip fire spread and decreased the rate at which hip fire spread decays (shrinks back down).
Peacekeeper
Shotgun Bolt rechamber rate has been reduced for the Peacekeeper only.
Level 1 mitigation 10% -> 7.5%
Level 2 mitigation 20% -> 13%
Level 3 mitigation 25% -> 16%
Wingman and Peacekeeper availability has been reduced in all zone tiers.
Increased availability of energy weapons & ammo in all zone tiers.
Why no P2020 or Mozambique buffs?
We love yâ€™allâ€™s â€˜Bique memes, so weâ€™re hesitant to lose that :P
In all seriousness, our goal is to have a power curve of weapons. "Power curve" just means that some weapons will be weaker and more common, while others will be stronger and rarer. Some weapons are intentionally less powerful until fully purpâ€™d with hopups and attachments, while other weapons on the bottom of the power curve are your early game, better-than-melee, but-gotta-upgrade-out-of-ASAP weapons. Weâ€™ve seen some good feedback from players about how to make these pistols more exciting without losing out on the goal above that weâ€™re listening to. Weâ€™ll be continuing to watch player data and feedback and trying things out internally but for now, theyâ€™ll remain the same.
ADDITIONAL PATCH NOTES
Fixed some script errors that we identified were occasionally causing disconnects during matches.
Caustic occasionally causing disconnects while throwing is Ultimate.
Pathfinder occasionally causing disconnects when activating a Survey Beacon.
Players occasionally causing disconnects when removing an attachment.
Gibraltar occasionally causing disconnects when pulling up his Gun Shield.
Players occasionally causing disconnects when entering Spectate Mode.
LEGEND ADJUSTMENTS WE'LL MAKE AT THE START OF SEASON 1
Major balance changes:
Hit box size reductions and optimizations for Caustic, Pathfinder and Gibraltar
Weâ€™re better sizing hitboxes to character gear & model
Since these adjustments have a MAJOR impact on the game, we want to make sure there aren't any major bugs, so we didnâ€™t want to rush them out
If these adjustments prove to be insufficient, weâ€™ll consider additional adjustments during Season 1
Minor balance changes:
Caustic
Traps - Reduced cooldown to 25 seconds from 30 seconds
Traps - Increased radius and proximity radius by about 10%
Traps - Removed a 1 second delay on the smoke dealing damage to players
Pathfinder
Insider Knowledge - Increased the number of beacons in the world to 12 from 10
Lifeline
Care Package - Removed slight chance that level 4 armor and helmets will drop
Wraith
Into The Void - Cooldown increased from 20 -> 25 seconds
Bangalore
Double Time - Reduced move speed bonus to 30% from 40%