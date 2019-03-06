Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 06. März 2019 um 14:06 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 25.02. - 03.03.2019:

Hardware

Woche vom 25.02.2019 bis 03.03.2019

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2019

Insgesamt

NSWI

68.666

53.270

15.396

720.252

7.567.036

PS4

19.857

17.588

2.269

307.047

7.925.461

3DS

7.521

4.553

2.968

68.725

24.435.107

VITA

3.287

3.600

-313

20.955

5.989.225

XONE

90

72

18

894

104.975


Software

01./00. [PS4] Dead or Alive 6 # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.01} (¥7.800) - 26.442 / NEU
02./03. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 25.617 / 2.909.033 (+14%)
03./02. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 24.436 / 479.443 (+5%)
04./01. [PS4] Anthem # (Electronic Arts) {2019.02.22} (¥7.800) - 20.368 / 98.306 (-74%)
05./00. [PS4] Left Alive # (Square Enix) {2019.02.28} (¥8.300) - 17.622 / NEU
06./08. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 12.864 / 1.514.711 (+16%)
07./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.369 / 2.154.698 (+33%)
08./06. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III # (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) - 10.983 / 781.051 (-23%)
09./00. [NSW] Zoids Wild: King of Blast (Takara Tomy) {2019.02.28} (¥5.980) - 10.030 / NEU
10./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 9.900 / 1.037.559 (+13%)
11./00. [NSW] Darius Cozmic Collection # (Taito) {2019.02.28} (¥5.200) - 9.495 / NEU
12./15. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 8.986 / 2.947.577 (+51%)
13./05. [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.02.14} (¥8.200) - 8.655 / 103.020 (-50%)
14./11. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.638 / 624.521 (+3%)
15./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.694 / 1.307.507 (-1%)
16./04. [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) {2019.02.21} (¥4.800) - 6.625 / 27.950 (-69%)
17./07. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft) {2019.02.15} (¥5.400) - 6.000 / 44.668 (-52%)
18./16. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 # (Capcom) {2019.01.25} (¥7.800) - 4.505 / 348.778 (-22%)
19./00. [NSW] Doraemon: Nobita no Getsumen Tansaki (FuRyu) {2019.02.28} (¥5.980) - 3.370 / NEU
20./14. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body # (Atlus) {2019.02.14} (¥7.980) - 3.000 / 61.855 (-57%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.