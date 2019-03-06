Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 06. März 2019 um 14:06 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 25.02. - 03.03.2019:
Hardware
Woche vom 25.02.2019 bis 03.03.2019
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2019
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
68.666
|
53.270
|
15.396
|
720.252
|
7.567.036
|
PS4
|
19.857
|
17.588
|
2.269
|
307.047
|
7.925.461
|
3DS
|
7.521
|
4.553
|
2.968
|
68.725
|
24.435.107
|
VITA
|
3.287
|
3.600
|
-313
|
20.955
|
5.989.225
|
XONE
|
90
|
72
|
18
|
894
|
104.975
Software
01./00. [PS4] Dead or Alive 6 #
02./03. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
03./02. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
04./01. [PS4] Anthem #
05./00. [PS4] Left Alive #
06./08. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
07./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./06. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III #
09./00. [NSW] Zoids Wild: King of Blast
10./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
11./00. [NSW] Darius Cozmic Collection
12./15. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
13./05. [PS4] Jump Force
14./11. [NSW] Minecraft #
15./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./04. [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition
17./07. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn
18./16. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 #
19./00. [NSW] Doraemon: Nobita no Getsumen Tansaki
20./14. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body #