Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.12. - 23.12.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 17.12.2018 bis 23.12.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
278.701
|
281.213
|
-2.512
|
3.359.395
|
6.672.014
|
PS4
|
75.793
|
81.594
|
-5.801
|
1.676.439
|
7.568.848
|
3DS
|
26.936
|
20.037
|
6.899
|
530.008
|
24.352.783
|
VITA
|
3.939
|
2.647
|
1.292
|
176.894
|
5.964.704
|
XONE
|
377
|
1.051
|
-674
|
16.040
|
103.723
Software
01./01. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate #
02./05. [NSW] Super Mario Party #
03./04. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! #
04./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2
05./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2
06./07. [NSW] Minecraft #
07./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./08. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
09./03. [PS4] Judgment
10./02. [PS4] God Eater 3 #
11./11. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
12./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
13./00. [PS4] Onimusha: Warlords #
14./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
15./14. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
16./13. [3DS] Luigi's Mansion
17./00. [NSW] Katamari Damacy Reroll
18./00. [PS4] Super Neptunia RPG #
19./20. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
20./16. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon