Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 26. Dezember 2018 um 16:23 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.12. - 23.12.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 17.12.2018 bis 23.12.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

278.701

281.213

-2.512

3.359.395

6.672.014

PS4

75.793

81.594

-5.801

1.676.439

7.568.848

3DS

26.936

20.037

6.899

530.008

24.352.783

VITA

3.939

2.647

1.292

176.894

5.964.704

XONE

377

1.051

-674

16.040

103.723


Software

01./01. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 452.617 / 2.079.769 (+11%)
02./05. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 155.060 / 742.355 (+59%)
03./04. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 144.770 / 1.265.790 (+33%)
04./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) {2018.12.20} (¥7.800) - 110.285 / NEU
05./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) {2018.12.20} (¥7.800) - 97.673 / NEU
06./07. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 48.359 / 479.769 (+75%)
07./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 47.096 / 1.958.270 (+60%)
08./08. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 41.405 / 2.809.117 (+53%)
09./03. [PS4] Judgment (Sega) {2018.12.13} (¥8.290) - 37.643 / 185.889 (-75%)
10./02. [PS4] God Eater 3 # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.12.13} (¥8.200) - 25.039 / 175.562 (-83%)
11./11. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 21.643 / 691.939 (+80%)
12./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 21.384 / 1.902.226 (+48%)
13./00. [PS4] Onimusha: Warlords # (Capcom) {2018.12.20} (¥3.490) - 21.367 / NEU
14./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 16.093 / 1.212.043 (+18%)
15./14. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 15.580 / 259.863 (+93%)
16./13. [3DS] Luigi's Mansion (Nintendo) {2018.11.08} (¥4.980) - 15.325 / 79.700 (+60%)
17./00. [NSW] Katamari Damacy Reroll (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.12.20} (¥3.200) - 11.665 / NEU
18./00. [PS4] Super Neptunia RPG # (Compile Heart) {2018.12.20} (¥7.200) - 11.521 / NEU
19./20. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 10.957 / 392.757 (+106%)
20./16. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 10.140 / 1.790.327 (+52%)


