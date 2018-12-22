Neues Update zu Moonlighter veröffentlicht
Game Plus-Modus, neue Waffen, mehr Speicher-Slots und Bugfixes ...
Consoles // Samstag, 22. Dezember 2018 um 18:13 von
11 bit studios und Entwicklerstudio Digital Sun haben jetzt zu Moonlighter ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort für die Nintendo Switch-, Xbox One-, PS4- und PC-Plattform verfügbar und umfasst einen Game Plus-Modus, neue Waffen, mehr Speicher-Slots und fixt etliche Bugs im Game.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Welcome to Adventure Update, our newest significant content patch for Moonlighter! Now it’s available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Win10, and PS4!
NEW FEATURES
QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES
FIXES
- Updated and improved translations
- Credits screen no longer gets corrupted upon skipping
- Controls are now displayed correctly on the tutorial scrolls and HUD buttons
- In-game UI no longer can be displayed in Main Menu
- Fixed issue where it was not possible to switch tabs in the inventory and Notebook after using Merchant Emblem.
- Icons of held items are now properly refreshing in inventory GUI
- Big red slime should no longer push character through walls
- Fixed "fake floor" in some specific rooms
- No longer possible to access inventory during Forest Boss fight
- Fixed opening animation of Forest dungeon doors
- Helmets no longer pierce through slimes
- Fixed issue where Hot springs did not stop glowing when they were inactive
- No longer possible to interact with empty slots at the Blacksmith
- Fixed infinite loading screen upon returning to Forest Dungeon via theportal
- Bard puppet can no longer make other enemies invulnerable to damage
- Merchant Mirror now gives a correct amount of money
- All icons are now properly displayed on Map
- No longer possible to get randomly teleported to a boss room
- Fixed issue where some Golden chests could not be opened upon re-entering rooms
- No longer possible to exploit healing potions placed in dungeon chests
- Fruit Turrets are no longer stuck in place when standing in a puddle
- No longer possible to sell items while standing in hot springs
- Wind Tree Sprout enemy now behaves correctly when re-entering the room
- No longer possible to access inventory during Enemy Waves room challenge
- Prices are now displaying correctly on the sales summary screen
- Helper dialogue can now be skipped with interaction button
- No longer possible to skip shop tutorials