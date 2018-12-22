Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Neues Update zu Moonlighter veröffentlicht...

Neues Update zu Moonlighter veröffentlicht

Game Plus-Modus, neue Waffen, mehr Speicher-Slots und Bugfixes ...

Consoles // Samstag, 22. Dezember 2018 um 18:13 von needcoffee

11 bit studios und Entwicklerstudio Digital Sun haben jetzt zu Moonlighter ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort für die Nintendo Switch-, Xbox One-, PS4- und PC-Plattform verfügbar und umfasst einen Game Plus-Modus, neue Waffen, mehr Speicher-Slots und fixt etliche Bugs im Game.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Welcome to Adventure Update, our newest significant content patch for Moonlighter! Now it’s available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Win10, and PS4!

In short, we have added New Game+ mode, new weapons and new type of items: Amulets. On top of that, we've introduced a lot of improvements and bug fixes in this patch. Find all the juicy details below!

NEW FEATURES

NEW GAME +: Play the full Moonlighter adventure again, now with more challenging enemies and bosses! However, we don't want you to feel exposed. Use the brand new Pirate Weapons and the Amulets to your advantage!
 
PIRATE WEAPONS: A new full set of weapons that are crafted with dimensional pirates knowledge. Those weapons could be enchanted with elemental effects (Confusion, Poison, Fire or Electricity) to alter their power.
 
AMULETS: Mysterious Rings found in the dungeons will offer new abilities for the players. Be careful how you use them, though, because most of them will have some drawbacks as well!
Note: Both the Pirate Weapons and Amulets are exclusive to the NG+ Mode!
 
GAME SLOTS: A lot of you have requested this feature - and here it is! Now you'll be able to have more than one game slot in the game.

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

QUICK-SELLING MIRROR: One of the most community-requested features is here! Tired of selecting each item to be sold while you're adventuring? Now you'll be able to select the Mirror and just click over the elements you want to sell. Handy!
 
WINTER HOLIDAY RYNOKA: A time-limited in-game event introducing winter holiday decorations in the town.

FIXES

General fixes:
  • Updated and improved translations
  • Credits screen no longer gets corrupted upon skipping
  • Controls are now displayed correctly on the tutorial scrolls and HUD buttons
  • In-game UI no longer can be displayed in Main Menu
  • Fixed issue where it was not possible to switch tabs in the inventory and Notebook after using Merchant Emblem.
  • Icons of held items are now properly refreshing in inventory GUI
Dungeon Fixes:
  • Big red slime should no longer push character through walls
  • Fixed "fake floor" in some specific rooms
  • No longer possible to access inventory during Forest Boss fight
  • Fixed opening animation of Forest dungeon doors
  • Helmets no longer pierce through slimes
  • Fixed issue where Hot springs did not stop glowing when they were inactive
  • No longer possible to interact with empty slots at the Blacksmith
  • Fixed infinite loading screen upon returning to Forest Dungeon via theportal
  • Bard puppet can no longer make other enemies invulnerable to damage
  • Merchant Mirror now gives a correct amount of money
  • All icons are now properly displayed on Map
  • No longer possible to get randomly teleported to a boss room
  • Fixed issue where some Golden chests could not be opened upon re-entering rooms
  • No longer possible to exploit healing potions placed in dungeon chests
  • Fruit Turrets are no longer stuck in place when standing in a puddle
  • No longer possible to sell items while standing in hot springs
  • Wind Tree Sprout enemy now behaves correctly when re-entering the room
  • No longer possible to access inventory during Enemy Waves room challenge
Shop fixes:
  • Prices are now displaying correctly on the sales summary screen
  • Helper dialogue can now be skipped with interaction button
  • No longer possible to skip shop tutorials
Happy Holidays! Digital Sun Games & 11 bit studios


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.