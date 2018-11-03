Einloggen

No Man's Sky: Patch 1.71 veröffentlicht...

No Man's Sky: Patch 1.71 veröffentlicht

Changelog inside ...

Consoles // Samstag, 03. November 2018 um 07:53 von needcoffee

Erst vor einigen Tagen hatte das Entwicklerstudio Hello Games das "The Abyss"-Update zu No Man's Sky veröffentlicht (Wir berichteten), jetzt folgt schon das nächste Update: Es trägt die Versionsnummer 1.71 und behebt einige kleinere Bugs.

Das Update steht ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform zum Herunterladen bereit. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Update 1.71 is now released to all platforms, and the full patch notes are available to read below. It is hard to believe it is already November – this has been such an intense, productive, and emotional year for No Man’s Sky – and there are further strides to take in our journey before 2018 is out. Thanks for being here with us, and for all your encouraging messages of support. We are listening.

Thank you so much,
Sean

Changelog:

- Fixed an issue where NPC dialogue could reset if the player’s inventory was too full to receive a reward.
- Improved icons for underwater products.
- Fixed an issue with biological horrors and jellyfish in Permadeath mode.
- Fixed an issue with the hypnotic Abyssal Horror and clam in multiplayer.
- Disabled gestures while on ladders.
- Improved some underwater sound effects.
- Fixed some rare crashes.
- Fixed an issue where the interior of the science frigate could be missing.
- Fixed an issue preventing building multiples of storage container 1 (PC only, fix rolling out to other platforms soon).
- Prevented an erroneous boost icon appearing while piloting the Nautilon (PC only, fix rolling out to other platforms soon).


