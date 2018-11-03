No Man's Sky: Patch 1.71 veröffentlicht
Consoles // Samstag, 03. November 2018 um 07:53 von
Erst vor einigen Tagen hatte das Entwicklerstudio Hello Games das "The Abyss"-Update zu No Man's Sky veröffentlicht (Wir berichteten), jetzt folgt schon das nächste Update: Es trägt die Versionsnummer 1.71 und behebt einige kleinere Bugs.
Das Update steht ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform zum Herunterladen bereit. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Thank you so much,
Sean
Changelog:
- Fixed an issue where NPC dialogue could reset if the player’s inventory was too full to receive a reward.
- Improved icons for underwater products.
- Fixed an issue with biological horrors and jellyfish in Permadeath mode.
- Fixed an issue with the hypnotic Abyssal Horror and clam in multiplayer.
- Disabled gestures while on ladders.
- Improved some underwater sound effects.
- Fixed some rare crashes.
- Fixed an issue where the interior of the science frigate could be missing.
- Fixed an issue preventing building multiples of storage container 1 (PC only, fix rolling out to other platforms soon).
- Prevented an erroneous boost icon appearing while piloting the Nautilon (PC only, fix rolling out to other platforms soon).