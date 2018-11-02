Patch 1.04 zu Bad North ab sofort verfügbar
Changelog inside ...
Consoles // Freitag, 02. November 2018 um 20:01 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Plausible Concept hat nun zu Bad North einen neuen Patch veröffentlicht. Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 1.04 und ist ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One- und Nintendo Switch-Version verfügbar. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Various improvements to overall framerate
- Reduction in framerate spikes
- Improved / reduced loading times, especially when returning to a save game late in the campaign
Bugs
- Fixed issue where the squad select UI would scroll incorrectly with gamepad
- Fixed issue where duplicate squad order markers could appear
- Fixed houses still burning sometimes when returning to an island
- Fixed issue where portraits would sometimes become corrupted (show as plain white)
- The “Move” command no longer gets deselected when you toggle rapidly between squads
- Commanders can no longer get stun-locked when attempting to flee if some of their squad are already on the ship
Improvements / Tweaks
- Updated app icons
- “Game Saving” icon / spinner shows for longer
- Highlight effects on flee / replenish
- Slight buff to basic pikes
- Fleeing an island resolves halfway to the fog (reduced waiting time)
Switch
- Pinch zoom no longer snaps to max zoom erroneously
- Pinch zoom is smoother
XBox One / PlayStation 4
- Resetting settings to defaults works correctly