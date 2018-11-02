Sea of Thieves: Patch 1.3.2 veröffentlicht
Ahoy pirates!
XBOX One // Freitag, 02. November 2018 um 18:29 von
Seit Release von Sea of Thieves für die Xbox- und PC-Plattform hat das Entwicklerstudio RARE das Game mit Updates versorgt: Das neuste Update trägt jetzt die Versionsnummer 1.3.2, ist ab sofort verfügbar und ist rund 5.2 GB (Windows-Version zirka 4.4 GB) groß. Im Zuge vom Patch wird auch das Game-interne Event "Festival of the Damned" freigeschaltet.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Welcome to the first Festival of the Damned, celebrating the spookiest time of the year on the Sea of Thieves! This new update marks the end of Forsaken Shores and the Forsaken Shores time-limited cosmetics found in Duke's shop. Instead you can find some spooky Festival of the Damned time-limited cosmetics in stock, which will be available for the duration of this Bilge Rat Adventure.
Patch 1.3.2 also brings with it improvements to the mechanics of the Eye of Reach, rowboats and rewards gained from The Devil's Roar. There are also key performance improvements and fixes for known issues.
Bilge Rats Adventure - Festival of the Damned
The Bilge Rats invite you to honour the Ferryman, whose creepy craft allows pirates to live forever – despite the number of times they meet a sticky and often hilarious end.
- Flames of Fate – On the Ferry of the Damned, the Well of Fates has been revealed. It produces a different coloured light depending on the way your pirate has perished. Use your lantern to capture the flame so you can take it back to the land of the living.
- Bilge Rat Doubloons – Each Festival of the Damned Commendation on the progress screen details the number of Bilge Rat Doubloons it rewards. Players can earn up to 110 Bilge Rat Doubloons.
- Bilge Rat Cosmetics – Visit Duke's Shop to purchase the time-limited lantern, sails and three Festival of the Damned Face Paint looks.
- Bilge Rat Titles – Earn yourself the Title ‘Legend of the Damned’, by completing the Festival of the Damned Commendations. This title will unlock straight into your Vanity Chest, ready to be equipped.
- Legendary Commendation – Earn an additional 50 Doubloons by taking on the challenge of the Legendary Commendation.
Updates
- Make-up - With many pirates wanting to paint their faces in celebration of the Festival of the Damned, this is the perfect time to allow pirates access to various make-up looks that allow for even more customisation options. Make-up is equippable in the Vanity Chest.
- Eye of Reach - Players can now sprint as soon as the Eye of Reach is cocked, no longer restarting the animation.
- Lightning Strikes - Prepare for (even more) treacherous weather conditions! Players who brave a storm will be able to tempt fate with an increased chance of lightning strikes being reported across the world. This additional peril is forecast to last for the duration of the Festival of the Damned before conditions return to normal again.
- Rowboats - Reduced the time it takes to dock to the rowboat oars, allowing you to begin rowing sooner.
- The Devil's Roar Rewards - Players now have an increased chance of finding high value loot in The Devil's Roar!
- Cargo Run VFX - Cargo crates now drip in accordance to their health (i.e. Cloth drips more when damaged and Plants drip more when at high health).
- Cannon Tool-Tip - Cannons will no longer show a greyed out tool-tip for items that cannot be loaded into the cannon.
Performance Improvements
- The physics engine has been upgraded, improving overall client and server performance.
- Loading times have been improved.
- Significantly increased server migration blocking range of Skeleton Ship encounters.
Further improvements and optimisations for all platforms are ongoing.
Fixed Issues
- Oars no longer appear to disconnect from the Rowboat when rowing.
- Rowboats now correctly collide with the Kraken tentacles.
- Rowboat oar splash VFX will no longer trigger even when no one is in the boat.
- Rowboats now take significant damage when rammed by a Megalodon.
- Rowboats will no longer appear to float into the air following a server migration.
- After server migration players no longer jitter around after jumping on the rowboat.
- When using the rowboat oars, the player's shadow no longer appears detached from the oars.
- Migrating server (indicated by the on-screen riddle) with a message in a bottle / barrel map in your map radial no longer prevents in-progress voyages from counting towards Commendation objectives.
- Floating treasure can now be collected after server migration.
- Merchant Alliance crates on board a ship that sinks will now float to the surface and can be picked up.
- Cargo crates can now be collected from Merchants if you have a contract that requires a crate pickup.
- Reduced chance that Cargo Runs cloth crates will get wet when placed in a rowboat. Beware – rowing through rough seas can still dampen your cloth!
- Cargo Runs plant crates in water no longer fluctuate between losing and gaining health.
- Cargo Runs from a Message in a Bottle can now include all Cargo Run NPCs.
- Lethal blows to a pirate holding a rum crate will now damage the rum.
- When dropping Rum cargo, the damage SFX will no longer be heard even when the cargo is not damaged.
- When carrying Plant or Cloth Cargo underwater, the bubbles now have representative SFX.
- Seagulls are now louder.
- Players' hands no longer disappear when they look up whilst in the Ferry of the Damned.
- Reduced chance that Cargo Runs cloth crate will get wet when placed in a rowboat.
- Fixed visibility issues when viewing the date on the clock face of the Forsaken Ashes pocket watch when in shadows.
- Explosion VFX correctly occurs when a gunpowder barrel is held by a player/skeleton and it explodes.
- Seapost NPCs animations now have audio.
- Water will no longer appear too light or dark from a long distance.
- The Ghost livery will now appear correctly if applied to the ship after the Kraken livery.
- It is no longer possible to map the Push To Talk key to same bind as the row boat keys.
- Improved skeleton ship movement and obstacle avoidance.
- Pirates will no longer experience a stutter when entering water and colliding with the ground.
- Skeletons and players can no longer shoot through lower hull of the Sloop and Brigantine.
- In the Skeleton Fort vault on Keel Haul Island, players will no longer see a water plane above them.
- Climbing the ladder on Ancient Spire Outpost towards the tavern will no longer teleport you back to your spawn point.
- Player will no longer get stuck between rocks on Kraken's Fall.
- SFX when damaging rum is now more prominent.
- The Sanctuary Outpost Pirate Hideout entrance no longer becomes flooded with water when a player enters it directly after joining the game.
- It is now possible to collect cargo from the Merchant when you have an active Merchant contract.
- Players will no longer collide with the terrain when fired out of a cannon on Old Boot Fort.
- Rendering issues around the rowboat when landlocked in Blind Mans Lagoon have been resolved.
- Resolved a part of the terrain on Ancient Spire Outpost where players would get stuck and safe teleport.
- The animation for the second swing of the three hit combo with the cutlass now appears as intended.
- Whilst in the water in a Pirate Hideout lightning will now appear correctly.
- Stripes no longer appear in error at the top of some Riddle maps.
- Walls to the left of the Fort entrances now have collision as intended.
- It is no longer possible to get stuck on the terrain on Scorched Pass Island.
- Order of Souls NPCs now transition between animations correctly.
- The Spoils of Plenty store has been moved away from an area where Skeleton ship battles regularly occur.
Known Issues
- Trend Micro internet security antivirus may prevent users from being able to launch and play Sea of Thieves. Please read this Support Article for more information.
- Islands can appear in low LOD or not at all in occasions.
- All 'Commendation Unlocked' messages pop up twice
- Players can server migrate while looting a Skeleton Fort Vault causing the door to become relocked.
We are investigating fixes for the above 3 issues.