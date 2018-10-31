Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 31. Oktober 2018 um 14:14 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 22.10. - 28.10.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 22.10.2018 bis 28.10.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

37.855

42.148

-4.293

2.020.984

5.303.125

PS4

20.639

21.673

-1.034

1.348.372

7.240.781

3DS

5.649

6.412

-763

429.354

24.252.129

VITA

2.115

2.247

-132

158.447

5.946.257

XONE

198

231

-33

12.696

100.379


Software

01./00. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption II # (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2018.10.26} (¥8.800) - 132.984 / NEU
02./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900) - 57.567 / 378.914 (-38%)
03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 31.650 / 274.350 (-13%)
04./00. [PS4] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection # (Capcom) {2018.10.25} (¥4.990) - 13.998 / NEU
05./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 7.901 / 342.243 (-5%)
06./00. [NSW] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection # (Capcom) {2018.10.25} (¥4.990) - 7.443 / NEU
07./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 6.486 / 1.810.278 (-4%)
08./08. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 6.468 / 2.677.505 (-11%)
09./06. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey # (Ubisoft) {2018.10.05} (¥8.400) - 5.623 / 78.633 (-36%)
10./03. [PS4] Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.10.18} (¥7.600) - 5.413 / 29.461 (-77%)
11./00. [NSW] Beyblade Burst: Battle Zero (FuRyu) {2018.10.25} (¥6.980) - 5.380 / NEU
12./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.218 / 1.142.849 (-5%)
13./10. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 3.862 / 148.303 (-39%)
14./13. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900) - 3.441 / 294.316 (-18%)
15./04. [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.10.18} (¥4.800) - 3.372 / 18.018 (-77%)
16./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.323 / 1.749.894 (-9%)
17./00. [NSW] Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (Nippon Ichi Software) {2018.10.25} (¥6.980) - 2.997 / NEU
18./17. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.920 / 1.834.612 (-1%)
19./15. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga # (Nihon Falcom) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 2.455 / 107.997 (-31%)
20./19. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 2.384 / 218.005 (-6%)


