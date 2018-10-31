Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 31. Oktober 2018 um 14:14 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 22.10. - 28.10.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 22.10.2018 bis 28.10.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
37.855
|
42.148
|
-4.293
|
2.020.984
|
5.303.125
|
PS4
|
20.639
|
21.673
|
-1.034
|
1.348.372
|
7.240.781
|
3DS
|
5.649
|
6.412
|
-763
|
429.354
|
24.252.129
|
VITA
|
2.115
|
2.247
|
-132
|
158.447
|
5.946.257
|
XONE
|
198
|
231
|
-33
|
12.696
|
100.379
Software
01./00. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption II #
02./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
03./02. [NSW] Super Mario Party
04./00. [PS4] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
05./07. [NSW] Minecraft
06./00. [NSW] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
07./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./08. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
09./06. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey #
10./03. [PS4] Soul Calibur VI
11./00. [NSW] Beyblade Burst: Battle Zero
12./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
13./10. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 #
14./13. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man #
15./04. [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered
16./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
17./00. [NSW] Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
18./17. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
19./15. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga #
20./19. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!