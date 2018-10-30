NBA 2K19 Update 1.05 veröffentlicht
Bugfixes, Bugfixes und mehr Bugfixes ...
Consoles // Dienstag, 30. Oktober 2018 um 18:41 von
Für die Basketball-Simulation NBA 2K19 von Entwicklerstudio 2K Games ist ein neues Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.05 erschienen, welches ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform zum Herunterladen bereitsteht. Das Update umfasst folgende Änderungen, Verbesserungen und Bugfixes:
General
– In Play Now Online, the opponent’s uniform will now be displayed in the pre-game settings (to minimize uniform conflicts in games).
– If two users pick the same color uniform for a Play Now Online game, the last user to select their uniform will have their uniform automatically changed to one of another color during loading.
Gameplay
– Improved logic and visuals of “pulling the chair” in the post.
MyCAREER
– Fixed a case where certain stat combo performance incentives (e.g. 25 points and 12 rebounds) were not consistently rewarding the user with the correct amount of VC.
– (Switch) Players will no longer appear without uniforms when they play a game in which the Ring Ceremony took place.
Neighborhood
– Fixed an issue where headphones would be removed when entering Ante-Up or using the Subway.
– Users are now able to see other players’ headphones when viewing them in the Neighborhood.
– End-of-game improvements to the Dodgeball experience.
– Improved lighting quality inside the new Ante-Up daily spin room.
– The VC amount should now always properly appear above the court when in the Ante-Up courts.
– When playing a crew game, all users will properly appear in their crews uniform (i.e. will not appear as a mascot).
– Fixed a disconnect issue that users were reporting during the Court Conquerors events.
– (Switch) Fixed an issue where areas of the walls would lack collision in the new Ante-Up prize wheel room. Make sure to visit location daily to get in your free spins for prizes!
Pro-Am
– Users will no longer be required to finish out games against all AI players when the opposing team forfeits by leaving the game.
MyTEAM
– Added the ability for users to view what Moments cards are currently available in Heat Check and League Moments packs (press ‘Y’/Triangle button when viewing those packs in the Pack Market).
– Cards will now visually show their new, upgraded gem levels when a Duo boost bumps them up over a threshold.
– Addressed a pause glitch that allowed some users to pause a Triple Threat Online game indefinitely.
– Fixed an issue where the proper Heat Check attribute/overall rating boosts would not display upon visiting the Lineups menu.
– Head-to-Head game types (Play With Friends, Unlimited) should now use default free throw difficulty settings rather than the global settings of one of the users involved in the game.
MyGM/MyLEAGUE
– Improved server stability and performance in MyLEAGUEOnline.
– Gameplay-related Rule Changes (voted on in the offseason League Meetings) should now properly take effect during head-to-head games in MyLEAGUE Online.
– Fixed a hang that some users would see down the line after previously importing a player’s appearance using Player DNA. If you previously encountered this issue, your save should now be retroactively corrected.
Many other small bug fixes and adjustments were also made, game-wide.