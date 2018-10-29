Einloggen

No Man's Sky: 'The Abyss'-Update ab sofort...

No Man's Sky: 'The Abyss'-Update ab sofort verfügbar

Der Support geht weiter ...

Consoles // Montag, 29. Oktober 2018 um 19:24 von needcoffee

Der Support geht weiter: Das Entwicklerstudio Hello Games hat nun zu No Man's Sky ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.70 und den Titel "The Abyss" - und ist für die PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform ab sofort verfügbar.

Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

UNDERWATER GAMEPLAY AND VISUALS

  • Increased the diversity of underwater biomes.
  • Improved character movement in the water.
  • Improved surface swimming.
  • Improved swimming for customised characters.
  • Allowed the torch to be used underwater.
  • Improved underwater and swimming cameras.
  • Improved camera behaviour when approaching the surface of the water.
  • Added support for jetpacking underwater.
  • Increased the probability of oxygen spawning as a secondary resource underwater.
  • Increased the depths at which underwater buildings can spawn.
  • Prevented drones spawning underwater or following you deep underwater.
  • Added underwater only emotes.
  • Improved underwater character and swimming audio.
  • Improved underwater prop placement and object densities.
  • Improved terrain editing underwater and fixed an issue where it could rapidly propel the player upwards.
  • Improved colours of the water surface, and underwater effects.
  • Improved foam effect at the edges of water and objects.
  • Fixed an issue where a line could be seen round underwater objects and the underwater horizon.
  • Improved water visuals at night.
  • Removed a hard pixelated edge seen at the edge of water.

FISH AND UNDERWATER CREATURES

  • Improved detection of whether the player is inside a building while underwater.
  • Improved general fish shoal behaviour.
  • Increased spawn rates of fish and creatures underwater.
  • Improved predatory fish movement and behaviour.
  • Improved logic for spawning and despawning underwater creatures.
  • Improved movement of underwater cow and rodent type creatures.
  • Improved and added to fish and underwater creature audio.
  • Added jellyfish, clams, crabs, and abyssal horrors.

UI

  • Disabled censorship in text chat between friends.
  • Added more options to the inventory transfer menu.
  • Removed unnecessary UI data to improve load times and memory footprint.
  • Disabled resizing the terrain beam at times when it cannot be used.
  • Fixed cases where quick menu items were incorrectly highlighted.
  • Fixed issues with vehicle inventory transfers.
  • Fixed the hazard icons for protection tech against secondary hazards.
  • Fixed a crash caused by opening the inventory while using the ship communicator.
  • Improved ordering of some objects in the building menu.
  • Fixed a clipping issue in the binocular UI.
  • Fixed an occasional crash in the character customiser.
  • Various minor text and localisation fixes and improvements.

BASES AND BUILDINGS

  • Added the chance for abandoned buildings, ruins, crashed freighters, and crashed starships to spawn underwater.
  • Fixed an issue where players could fall through storage room walls.
  • Allowed storage rooms to be placed in a grid layout.
  • Made minor improvements to the indoor camera.
  • Corrected volume of NPC speech inside player bases.
  • Fixed an issue where shop terminals placed in bases could cause certain rooms to be hidden.
  • Altered limits on building some objects rewarded through the Quicksilver bot.
  • Added a new underwater shelter building.
  • Added over a dozen new base parts.

FREIGHTERS, SHIPS AND SPACE

  • Improved spawning of frigates in multiplayer games when players are onboard them.
  • Fixed an issue where the players ships would incorrectly appear in a new system after warping.
  • Fixed cases where specific frigates would always take the same type of damage.
  • Fixed an issue where multiple fleet missions would automatically be handed in simultaneously.
  • Added ability to scan frigates and freighters using the Analysis Visor.
  • Added ability for players to repair their friends’ frigates.
  • Fixed issues with characters on the freighter after the player is gifted it.
  • Prevented dust being permanently active on frigate landing pads.
  • Improved ejecting from your ship in confined spaces, prevented being launched through low hanging ceilings and anomaly walls.
  • Improved positioning of players getting out of ships and respawning on landing pads.
  • Fixed an issue where frigates failed to reset their resource collection after giving resources to the player.
  • Fixed a crash caused by the anomaly in certain systems.
  • Added a marker for off-screen black holes.
  • Made frigate icons less intrusive.
  • Prevented the anomaly being re-summoned if it is already present.
  • Added ability to detect planets with water from the galactic map.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could not land their ship after switching missions while looking at a mission marker.
  • Added a vehicle shop to the space station.
  • Fixed issues where players could be stuck in ship landing pads.

MISSIONS AND PROGRESSION

  • Added the Dreams of the Deep mission.
  • Added a new story to underwater ruins.
  • Added a number of new aquatic substances, goods, and products.
  • Improved the return marker on portals the player has travelled through.
  • Fixed an issue where some missions would always give an identical reward.
  • Improved ability for missions to select locations to send you to from small clusters of buildings.
  • Fixed an issue where protection tech would only drain for one hazard at a time.

VEHICLES

  • Reduced the radius on the vehicle gun to ensure particles spawn at the contact point.
  • Improved vehicle boost effect colours.
  • Disabled the find building ability in the vehicle’s default scan, as it has been replaced by an improved scan.
  • Removed decals from the default vehicle, allowing player to add them.
  • Improved colours of vehicle decals.

CREATURES

  • Fixed cases where birds would fly into the ground.
  • Improved rodent tail animation.
  • Improved creature scanning in multiplayer.
  • Fixed an issue where filters for creature part generation were not correctly applying to all genders.
  • Fixed an issue where biological horrors could become non-hostile after attacking an exocraft.

SYSTEM

  • Improved shader uniform resolution on PC, a performance optimisation.
  • Fixed an issue where there could be a long pause on a black screen when booting into the game.
  • Improved multiplayer permissions for lobby use.
  • Changed default multiplayer permissions to be more permissive in Creative Mode.
  • Fixed various infrequent crashes.
  • Implemented various performance, system and stability fixes.


Kommentar:
Vielen Dank an Spidey264 für den Newshinweis im Forum!

