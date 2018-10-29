No Man's Sky: 'The Abyss'-Update ab sofort verfügbar
Der Support geht weiter ...
Consoles // Montag, 29. Oktober 2018 um 19:24 von
Der Support geht weiter: Das Entwicklerstudio Hello Games hat nun zu No Man's Sky ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.70 und den Titel "The Abyss" - und ist für die PS4-, Xbox One- und PC-Plattform ab sofort verfügbar.
UNDERWATER GAMEPLAY AND VISUALS
- Increased the diversity of underwater biomes.
- Improved character movement in the water.
- Improved surface swimming.
- Improved swimming for customised characters.
- Allowed the torch to be used underwater.
- Improved underwater and swimming cameras.
- Improved camera behaviour when approaching the surface of the water.
- Added support for jetpacking underwater.
- Increased the probability of oxygen spawning as a secondary resource underwater.
- Increased the depths at which underwater buildings can spawn.
- Prevented drones spawning underwater or following you deep underwater.
- Added underwater only emotes.
- Improved underwater character and swimming audio.
- Improved underwater prop placement and object densities.
- Improved terrain editing underwater and fixed an issue where it could rapidly propel the player upwards.
- Improved colours of the water surface, and underwater effects.
- Improved foam effect at the edges of water and objects.
- Fixed an issue where a line could be seen round underwater objects and the underwater horizon.
- Improved water visuals at night.
- Removed a hard pixelated edge seen at the edge of water.
FISH AND UNDERWATER CREATURES
- Improved detection of whether the player is inside a building while underwater.
- Improved general fish shoal behaviour.
- Increased spawn rates of fish and creatures underwater.
- Improved predatory fish movement and behaviour.
- Improved logic for spawning and despawning underwater creatures.
- Improved movement of underwater cow and rodent type creatures.
- Improved and added to fish and underwater creature audio.
- Added jellyfish, clams, crabs, and abyssal horrors.
UI
- Disabled censorship in text chat between friends.
- Added more options to the inventory transfer menu.
- Removed unnecessary UI data to improve load times and memory footprint.
- Disabled resizing the terrain beam at times when it cannot be used.
- Fixed cases where quick menu items were incorrectly highlighted.
- Fixed issues with vehicle inventory transfers.
- Fixed the hazard icons for protection tech against secondary hazards.
- Fixed a crash caused by opening the inventory while using the ship communicator.
- Improved ordering of some objects in the building menu.
- Fixed a clipping issue in the binocular UI.
- Fixed an occasional crash in the character customiser.
- Various minor text and localisation fixes and improvements.
BASES AND BUILDINGS
- Added the chance for abandoned buildings, ruins, crashed freighters, and crashed starships to spawn underwater.
- Fixed an issue where players could fall through storage room walls.
- Allowed storage rooms to be placed in a grid layout.
- Made minor improvements to the indoor camera.
- Corrected volume of NPC speech inside player bases.
- Fixed an issue where shop terminals placed in bases could cause certain rooms to be hidden.
- Altered limits on building some objects rewarded through the Quicksilver bot.
- Added a new underwater shelter building.
- Added over a dozen new base parts.
FREIGHTERS, SHIPS AND SPACE
- Improved spawning of frigates in multiplayer games when players are onboard them.
- Fixed an issue where the players ships would incorrectly appear in a new system after warping.
- Fixed cases where specific frigates would always take the same type of damage.
- Fixed an issue where multiple fleet missions would automatically be handed in simultaneously.
- Added ability to scan frigates and freighters using the Analysis Visor.
- Added ability for players to repair their friends’ frigates.
- Fixed issues with characters on the freighter after the player is gifted it.
- Prevented dust being permanently active on frigate landing pads.
- Improved ejecting from your ship in confined spaces, prevented being launched through low hanging ceilings and anomaly walls.
- Improved positioning of players getting out of ships and respawning on landing pads.
- Fixed an issue where frigates failed to reset their resource collection after giving resources to the player.
- Fixed a crash caused by the anomaly in certain systems.
- Added a marker for off-screen black holes.
- Made frigate icons less intrusive.
- Prevented the anomaly being re-summoned if it is already present.
- Added ability to detect planets with water from the galactic map.
- Fixed an issue where the player could not land their ship after switching missions while looking at a mission marker.
- Added a vehicle shop to the space station.
- Fixed issues where players could be stuck in ship landing pads.
MISSIONS AND PROGRESSION
- Added the Dreams of the Deep mission.
- Added a new story to underwater ruins.
- Added a number of new aquatic substances, goods, and products.
- Improved the return marker on portals the player has travelled through.
- Fixed an issue where some missions would always give an identical reward.
- Improved ability for missions to select locations to send you to from small clusters of buildings.
- Fixed an issue where protection tech would only drain for one hazard at a time.
VEHICLES
- Reduced the radius on the vehicle gun to ensure particles spawn at the contact point.
- Improved vehicle boost effect colours.
- Disabled the find building ability in the vehicle’s default scan, as it has been replaced by an improved scan.
- Removed decals from the default vehicle, allowing player to add them.
- Improved colours of vehicle decals.
CREATURES
- Fixed cases where birds would fly into the ground.
- Improved rodent tail animation.
- Improved creature scanning in multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue where filters for creature part generation were not correctly applying to all genders.
- Fixed an issue where biological horrors could become non-hostile after attacking an exocraft.
SYSTEM
- Improved shader uniform resolution on PC, a performance optimisation.
- Fixed an issue where there could be a long pause on a black screen when booting into the game.
- Improved multiplayer permissions for lobby use.
- Changed default multiplayer permissions to be more permissive in Creative Mode.
- Fixed various infrequent crashes.
- Implemented various performance, system and stability fixes.
Kommentar:
Vielen Dank an Spidey264 für den Newshinweis im Forum!