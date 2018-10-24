Update 1.54 zu Rocket League veröffentlicht
Xbox-Besitzer können sich Anfang Dezember auf Enhanced Xbox One X-Support und HDR freuen ...
Das Entwicklerstudio Psyonix hat jetzt zu Rocket League ein neues Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.54 veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One-, PC- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform verfügbar. Für Anfang Dezember ist bereits ein weiteres Update geplant, welches unter anderen Xbox One X Enhanced-Support und HDR umfassen wird.
Der Changelog für das aktuelle Update sieht wie gefolgt aus:
BUG FIXES
Mothership Pro Wheels
- The Wheels will remain in every player’s inventory, but the name will change from ‘Mothership Pro’ to ‘Mothership’
- These Wheels will maintain a ‘Common’ rarity designation
- If you redeemed a Mothership Pro code on your account, you will receive a new white-colored ‘Mothership Pro’ Wheel with ‘Limited’ rarity status
- Code holders will also keep the Common ‘Mothership’ Wheels
- If you received a code from attending the RLCS Season 5 World Championship, but have not redeemed it yet, the code will now unlock this new white Mothership Pro in your inventory going forward
General
- Optimized Season 8 Reward Boost performance
- Fixed a bug preventing correct UI from displaying for spectators at the end of a match
- [Steam] This issue was addressed in a previous update
- One-frame input delay between jump and directional input has been fixed
- [Steam] This issue was addressed in a previous update
- Golden Pumpkins are now tradeable
KNOWN ISSUES
- New ‘Mothership Pro’ Wheel is not tradeable, but can be added to the trade window
- Any trade involving the Mothership Pro Wheels will fail