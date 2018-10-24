Einloggen

Update 1.54 zu Rocket League veröffentlicht

Xbox-Besitzer können sich Anfang Dezember auf Enhanced Xbox One X-Support und HDR freuen ...

Consoles // Mittwoch, 24. Oktober 2018 um 18:24 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio Psyonix hat jetzt zu Rocket League ein neues Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.54 veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort für die PS4-, Xbox One-, PC- und Nintendo Switch-Plattform verfügbar. Für Anfang Dezember ist bereits ein weiteres Update geplant, welches unter anderen Xbox One X Enhanced-Support und HDR umfassen wird.

We have one planned update left for 2018, which we’re hoping to release in early December. For our Xbox One X players, your time has come! Enhanced Xbox One X support will be part of this update, complete with 4K at 60 frames-per-second and HDR support! We’ll have more to share on these improvements in the near future.

Der Changelog für das aktuelle Update sieht wie gefolgt aus:

BUG FIXES

Mothership Pro Wheels

  • The Wheels will remain in every player’s inventory, but the name will change from ‘Mothership Pro’ to ‘Mothership’ 
    • These Wheels will maintain a ‘Common’ rarity designation
  • If you redeemed a Mothership Pro code on your account, you will receive a new white-colored ‘Mothership Pro’ Wheel with ‘Limited’ rarity status
    • Code holders will also keep the Common ‘Mothership’ Wheels
    • If you received a code from attending the RLCS Season 5 World Championship, but have not redeemed it yet, the code will now unlock this new white Mothership Pro in your inventory going forward

General

  • Optimized Season 8 Reward Boost performance
  • Fixed a bug preventing correct UI from displaying for spectators at the end of a match
    • [Steam] This issue was addressed in a previous update
  • One-frame input delay between jump and directional input has been fixed
    • [Steam] This issue was addressed in a previous update
  • Golden Pumpkins are now tradeable

KNOWN ISSUES

  • New ‘Mothership Pro’ Wheel is not tradeable, but can be added to the trade window
    • Any trade involving the Mothership Pro Wheels will fail


