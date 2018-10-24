Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 24. Oktober 2018 um 15:16 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 15.10. - 21.10.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 15.10.2018 bis 21.10.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

42.148

44.070

-1.922

1.952.651

5.265.270

PS4

21.673

25.472

-3.799

1.327.733

7.220.142

3DS

6.412

6.946

-534

423.705

24.246.480

VITA

2.247

2.506

-259

156.332

5.944.142

XONE

231

233

-2

12.498

100.181


Software

01./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900) - 92.572 / 321.347 (-60%)
02./02. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 36.381 / 242.700 (-43%)
03./00. [PS4] Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.10.18} (¥7.600) - 24.049 / NEU
04./00. [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.10.18} (¥4.800) - 14.646 / NEU
05./00. [PS4] Cry Star (FuRyu) {2018.10.18} (¥7.980) - 10.473 / NEU
06./03. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey # (Ubisoft) {2018.10.05} (¥8.400) - 8.807 / 73.011 (-54%)
07./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.325 / 334.343 (-20%)
08./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 7.293 / 2.671.037 (-17%)
09./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 6.774 / 1.803.792 (-19%)
10./04. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 6.381 / 144.441 (-52%)
11./00. [NSW] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: Bonus Edition (Sega) {2018.10.18} (¥4.900) - 5.217 / NEU
12./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.442 / 1.138.631 (-13%)
13./09. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900) - 4.207 / 290.875 (-45%)
14./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.666 / 1.746.570 (-9%)
15./12. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga # (Nihon Falcom) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 3.581 / 105.542 (-25%)
16./10. [PS4] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥7.800) - 3.086 / 79.638 (-42%)
17./15. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.962 / 1.831.692 (-15%)
18./13. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.09.27} (¥6.800) - 2.779 / 38.664 (-38%)
19./18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 2.535 / 215.620 (-22%)
20./22. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Drive Kit (Nintendo) {2018.09.14} (¥6.980) - 2.412 / 29.988


