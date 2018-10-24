Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 24. Oktober 2018 um 15:16 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 15.10. - 21.10.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 15.10.2018 bis 21.10.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
42.148
|
44.070
|
-1.922
|
1.952.651
|
5.265.270
|
PS4
|
21.673
|
25.472
|
-3.799
|
1.327.733
|
7.220.142
|
3DS
|
6.412
|
6.946
|
-534
|
423.705
|
24.246.480
|
VITA
|
2.247
|
2.506
|
-259
|
156.332
|
5.944.142
|
XONE
|
231
|
233
|
-2
|
12.498
|
100.181
Software
01./01. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
02./02. [NSW] Super Mario Party
03./00. [PS4] Soul Calibur VI
04./00. [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered
05./00. [PS4] Cry Star
06./03. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey #
07./05. [NSW] Minecraft
08./06. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
09./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10./04. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 #
11./00. [NSW] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: Bonus Edition
12./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
13./09. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man #
14./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
15./12. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga #
16./10. [PS4] FIFA 19 #
17./15. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
18./13. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ
19./18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
20./22. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Drive Kit