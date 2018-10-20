Einloggen

Update 1.06 zu Shadow of the Tomb Raider veröffentlicht

Bugfixes, Bugfixes und mehr Bugfixes ...

Consoles // Samstag, 20. Oktober 2018 um 13:36 von needcoffee

Die Entwicklerstudios Crystal Dynamics und Eidos Montreal haben jetzt zu Shadow of the Tomb Raider ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update steht für die Xbox One- und PS4-Plattform ab sofort zur Verfügung.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Update Version 1.06 Patch Notes For PS4 And Xbox One

- Fixed an issue where reloading just as you opened a locked strongbox would not make it count towards 100% completion.
- Fixed a progression blocker in a Peruvian Jungle crypt, causing a stone pillar to disappear.
- Fixed a progression blocker in Trial of the Eagle.
- Fixed a progression blocker in the Mission of San Juan library.
- Fixed a progression blocker in Lara’s dream.
- Fixed an issue where Unuratu would become invisible during the prison escape.
- Fixed an issue where jaguars would freeze in place.
- Improvements to enemy AI perception.
- Fixed an issue on PS4 where some sounds would not be consistent with Lara’s position and the camera’s perspective.


