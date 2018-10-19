Overview-Trailer zu Shakedown: Hawaii
Das Game erscheint für PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS VITA und 3DS ...
Das Entwicklerstudio Vblank hat nun zu Shakedown: Hawaii einen sogenannten Overview-Trailer veröffentlicht, der das Game nochmal im Detail beschreibt. Zudem wird das erste Quartal 2019 als Releasetermin genannt. Das Game erscheint für PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS VITA und 3DS.
- Shakedown: Hawaii fuses open world action and empire building. Build a "legitimate" corporation by completing open world missions, acquiring businesses, sabotaging competitors, and "rezoning" land.
- Shakedown: Hawaii features a 16-bit destructible open world, spanning from the city to the suburbs, the beach to the water, to farms, parks, and the jungle. Just about everything (aside from the buildings themselves) can be destroyed and will stay destroyed until you respawn.
- Shakedown: Hawaii includes a full Story Mode (including side quests), Arcade Challenges for fast paced pick-up-and-play action, and Free Roam Mode for when you just want to dive into the world and play.