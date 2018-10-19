Monolith Soft veröffentlicht neues Update zu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 und Torna – The Golden Country
Changelog inside ...
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 19. Oktober 2018 um 21:23 von
Zu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 und das eigenständige spielbare Erweiterungspaket Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country hat das Entwicklerstudio Monolith Soft nun ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Für das Hauptspiel trägt das Update die Versionsnummer 2.0.1, für die Erweiterung die Versionsnummer 1.0.1. Beide Updates stehen ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit.
Der Changelog beider Updates sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Issues Fixed (Xenoblade Chronicles 2 only)
- Fixed an issue with the rare blade Dagas, causing the driver he is bonded with to change mistakenly.
- Downloading the update will not reset to the original bonded driver.We apologize for the inconvenience, but please use features such as Overdrive to change bonded drivers.
- Fixed an issue causing Rex’s outfit to not appear correctly during the ending scenes of the game.
Issues Fixed in the Expansion Pass and Torna – The Golden Country
- Fixed an issue with the Affinity Chart, in which completing it did not cause Trust to become S rank, and the completion reward item was subsequently not earned.
- After downloading the update, checking the Affinity Chart again will cause Trust to increase to S rank and give the player the completion reward item.
- Fixed an issue with the third requirement to “Meet characters from the Community List” for receiving Jin’s Affinity Reward, “Mineralogy.” This issue prevented characters that had been met in event scenes or cut scenes to not be counted as “met” unless the player talked to them outside those scenes.
- This applied to the characters Popolo, Onyx, Kaleena, and Leo.
- After downloading the update, if you have already viewed the necessary event or cut scenes, these characters will automatically be counted as “met.”
- Added a help message to the quest “A Rare Sense of Justice” that will appear when conditions to advance the quest have not been met.
- Fixed an issue when performing a Chain Attack that temporarily prevented character selection after a “round” of attacks had been completed.
- Fixed an issue causing a character switch to take too long when selecting Brighid for a Chain Attack after she had used her Confining Flames ability.