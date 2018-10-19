Spider-Man: Update 1.08 bringt New Game+
Auf ein zweites Mal ...
Playstation 4 // Freitag, 19. Oktober 2018 um 21:07 von
Wie versprochen hat das Entwicklerstudio Insomniac Games und Sony ein neues Update samt New Game+ für das PS4-exklusive Game Spider-Man veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.08 (davor muss noch 1.07 heruntergeladen werden), ist zirka 4.7 GB groß und ab sofort verfügbar.
Der vollständige Changelog sieht so aus:
New Features
- Added support for The City That Never Sleeps – The Heist” story pack.
- Added New Game+. –
- Added Ultimate difficulty.
- Added the ability to rotate layers in Photo Mode.
- Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.
- Added a shortcut option to trigger Photo Mode via the left button.
Fixes & Updates
- Tuned Friendly combat difficulty based on player feedback.
- Added a potential solution for a crash related to graphical artifacting.
- Addressed an issue where players could respawn inside a building in the Financial District.
- Addressed an issue where animation during cinematics could break due to hard drive streaming.
- Addressed an issue where pedestrians would disappear for a frame in the distance.
- Addressed an issue where combat music would persist in the open world after completing a Sable Base.
- Addressed various additional issues.