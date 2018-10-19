Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Spider-Man: Update 1.08 bringt New Game+...

Spider-Man: Update 1.08 bringt New Game+

Auf ein zweites Mal ...

Playstation 4 // Freitag, 19. Oktober 2018 um 21:07 von needcoffee

Wie versprochen hat das Entwicklerstudio Insomniac Games und Sony ein neues Update samt New Game+ für das PS4-exklusive Game Spider-Man veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.08 (davor muss noch 1.07 heruntergeladen werden), ist zirka 4.7 GB groß und ab sofort verfügbar.

Der vollständige Changelog sieht so aus:

Update Version 1.08 Full Patch Notes

New Features

- Added support for The City That Never Sleeps – The Heist” story pack.
- Added New Game+. –
- Added Ultimate difficulty.
- Added the ability to rotate layers in Photo Mode.
- Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.
- Added a shortcut option to trigger Photo Mode via the left button.

Fixes & Updates

- Tuned Friendly combat difficulty based on player feedback.
- Added a potential solution for a crash related to graphical artifacting.
- Addressed an issue where players could respawn inside a building in the Financial District.
- Addressed an issue where animation during cinematics could break due to hard drive streaming.
- Addressed an issue where pedestrians would disappear for a frame in the distance.
- Addressed an issue where combat music would persist in the open world after completing a Sable Base.
- Addressed various additional issues.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.