Update 1.12 zu F1 2018 veröffentlicht
Ein neuer PC Anti-Cheat wurde integriert ...
Consoles // Freitag, 19. Oktober 2018 um 20:56 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Codemasters hat zur 2018-Edition von F1 ein neues Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.12 veröffentlicht. Das Update steht für die Xbox One-, PS4- und PC-Plattform ab sofort zur Verfügung. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Added new PC anti cheat.
- Improvements to the Safety Car behaviour when it’s deployed to the track.
- Broadcast speech will now play correctly after all sessions.
- Stopped spectators seeing the garage for a frame followed by the car on track for a frame causing a nasty flicker when spectating OSQ.
- Rebalanced Rank and Safety Rating calculations.