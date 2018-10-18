Großes Update zu Destiny 2 erschienen
Das Entwicklerstudio Bungie werkelt weiterhin an Destiny 2 und hat jetzt ein neues großes Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt in der PS4-Version die Versionsnummer 2.0.4 und ist zirka 1.5GB groß. Zirka 2.0GB hingegen ist die Xbox One-Version groß und trägt die Versionsnummer 1.27. Beide Updates sind ab sofort verfügbar.
Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Patch Notes
Sandbox
Abilities
- Titan
-
- Now Throwing Hammers can be picked only if your own Throwing Hammer ability is not fully charged
- Fixed an issue in which Burning Maul’s slam attack was unintentionally triggering melee-based perks
- Banner Shield can no longer be overpenetrated by weapons with perks such as Armor-Piercing Rounds
- Resupply can now also benefit allies behind obstacles
- Hunter
-
- Fixed an issue in which Kill Clip would not trigger if players reloaded their weapon using Marksman’s Dodge while having the Dragon’s Shadow Exotic chest armor equipped
- Warlock
-
- Fixed an issue where Healing Rift and Well of Radiance could prevent weapon perks such as White Nail and Magnificent Howl from working properly
-
- Note: This introduced a bug where White Nail may occasionally activate after 2 hits. This will be addressed in a future update.
- Fixed an issue where Handheld Supernova could deal damage to allies
- Fixed an issue where Handheld Supernova kills would sometime appear as “Killed by the Architects” in the obituary and where the ability was inconsistent in triggering the Dark Matter perk
- Players will no longer perform the Atomic Breach melee ability when using the heavy attack of the Escalation Protocol Sword
- Fixed an issue in which using the Phoenix Protocol Exotic chest with Well of Radiance could result in weapons not rendering
- Casting Chaos Reach with your back up against a wall will no longer block the beam
- Fixed an issue in which Chaos Reach was dealing less damage at lower framerates; as a result, players may now notice an increase in total damage output
Armor
- Lucky Pants will no longer reload Hand Cannons that are not stowed
- Fixed an issue where ammo scavenger perks would give certain weapons less ammo than intended
- Prodigal Grasps and Dragonfly Regalia Grasps will no longer block the player’s view when they are using a Bow
Weapons
- Increased Scout Rifle damage against combatants
- Repositioned the scope on the Fighting Lion’s Lupus Visage ornament for better visibility while players are aiming down sights
- Decreased Fighting Lion damage to be brought in line with other breach-load Grenade Launchers
- Reduced aim assist on Sleeper Simulant
- Buffed aim assist on Linear Fusion Rifles (not including Sleeper Simulant)
- Fixed an issue where Dynamic Sway Reduction and Zen Moment perks would not function properly when combined with Lunafaction Boots or Rally Barricade
- Fixed an issue where the Taken Spec mod description was displayed twice in weapon tooltips
- Fixed an issue where the Between Breaths ornament for Whisper of the Worm would not display properly
- The charge bar on compound Bows now fills in two stages to directly reflect the two stages of the drawing animation
- Fixed an issue where visual effects on some weapons were sometimes still visible next to a character using Super abilities
- Fixed an issue where being shot by an allied Guardian’s Telesto could result in a crash
- Fixed an issue where One Thousand Voices would sometimes speak at the volume of One Hundred Thousand Voices
- Fixed an issue where Bows were not equipped properly when characters were sprinting
- Fixed an issue where the Badlander Shotgun was missing reload audio
- Updated the ATC Rex Häkke scope to align with other weapon scopes
- Fixed an issue where parts of Borealis did not display the correct element
- Fixed excessive perk activation audio for Redrix’s Broadsword when players activated the Desperado perk
- Fixed excessive perk audio for Trinity Ghoul’s Lightning Rod perk when the weapon is stowed
- Updated the draw animation on Trinity Ghoul
- Updated the description of Ionic Return on Borealis to more accurately reflect its bonus damage behavior
Gambit
General
- Fixed an issue where Gambit clan engrams were not functioning properly
- Fixed an issue where shield walls would not spawn at the beginning of a match
- Fixed an issue where matchmaking for Gambit would sometimes take longer than intended, sometimes resulting in players being removed from the match
-
- Gambit Quitter Penalties have been reenabled
- Fixed an issue where the invasion portal would sometimes not open throughout the match
Crucible
Iron Banner
- Fixed an issue where Iron Engram displayed a higher Power level than intended
- Fixed an issue where Iron Banner token rewards from matches were doubled
- All Iron Banner bounties will now reward powerful gear
- Iron Banner bounty requirements have been reduced:
-
- Lightbearer: Super kills reduced to 20 from 25
- Iron in the Blood: Match completions reduced to 15 from 30
- Shine On: Orbs generated reduced to 50 from 100
- Iron Victory: Match wins reduced to 7 from 10
- To Be Precise: Precision kills reduced to 50 from 100
- All in a Week’s Work: Kills reduced to 150 from 250
General
- Fixed an issue where the kill feed would no longer display under certain circumstances
- Capture Zone waypoints no longer pulse when progress state changes or when in a Power Play in Iron Banner
- Fixed an issue that prevented audio cues from playing when players are revived in Countdown
Medals
- In Breakthrough, fixed an issue where the “Quick Strike” medal could be awarded for a short time after deploying the Breaker
- Fixed an issue where the Survival medal “Lone Gun” was firing for all players when winning a round
- Corrected an issue where the new “Perimeter Control” medal in Control did not properly replace the deprecated “I Live Here Now” medal
Quests
- Updated quest step “The Candidate” in “Forging the Broadsword” to new requirements: “In the Crucible, rapidly defeat opponents in groups of two or more.”
-
- This step will now track individual players defeated in a multikill instead of counting only “Double Play” medals
- Before, “Triple Play” rewarded +1 progress for 1 Double Play. Now, “Triple Play” will award +2 progress for “Double Play” and +1 for “Triple Play.”
Items and Economy
General
- Fixed an issue where powerful gear could sometimes drop at the same Power level as a character or below
- Raised the low end of powerful gear, which slightly increases the average Power upgrade per powerful drop
- Edge Transit has some company; added Through Fire and Flood, Zenobia D, and Crooked Fang-4fr to world Legendary pool
- Fixed an issue where Prime Engrams were going straight to the postmaster at the end of Crucible matches; they will now show alongside other end-of-match rewards
- Fixed an issue where the Cataloguer emblem was repeatedly sent to postmaster for some players
- Fixed an issue where Offering to the Oracle was not being properly consumed on use for some players
- Fixed an issue where the Last Wish Ghost and Sparrow were not dropping at the intended drop rates
- Fixed an issue where some weapons did not dismantle into the proper materials
Triumphs
- Removed “Trace Rifle Mastery” Crucible Triumph for players on all platforms
- Added Triumphs for completing Exotic badges in Collections
- “Trusted Right Hand” Triumph is now possible to complete
-
- It no longer requires more weekly bounties than are available in a week
- Triumphs to find all Ascendant chests in the Dreaming City no longer lose progress on the weekly reset if players have completed, but not yet claimed them
Collections
- Transmat effects added to Collections, under the Flair category
-
- Transmat effects gained (inventory or postmaster), used, or dismantled after September 4, 2018 will be unlocked in Collections
- Transmat effects are unlocked when added to player inventory, NOT when gaining ships that have them pre-socketed
- Added event Ghosts to Collections
- Added Forsaken emblem variants to Collections
- Added missing emblems to Collections
- Source updated for the Grenade Launcher Through Fire and Flood: Obtained through Legendary drops and rank-up packages
Bounties
- Fixed an issue where bounties could expire in a players Post Master and cause WEASEL errors
- Fixed an issue where Korean IGR bounties did not have an Abandon option
- Added a recovery state for players who abandoned IGR bounties to acquire a weekly rotating IGR bounty for 250 Glimmer
-
- This recovery state persists until the next weekly reset
- Fixed an issue where the Eververse Bounty “Rise to the Challenge” did not have an Abandon option
-
- Players who Abandon “Rise to the Challenge” will be able to recover it from Eververse for 250 Glimmer until the weekly reset.
General
- Fixed an issue where boosted players could not receive Destiny 2 achievements for the boosted class
-
- Players will now receive the achievement when unlocking the first node of a new subclass
- Fixed an issue where players could not receive credit for the Destiny 2 achievement for completing the weekly Flashpoint
- Sturm quest will now increment when picking up Legendary and Exotic engrams
- Pinnacle wanted bounties from Spider will now complete for all members of the fireteam
- Bakken, the Relentless can now be summoned in the Divalian Mists
- Fixed an issue where the Blind Well could become locked if multiple players tried to activate it at once
- Heroic completion on the Rift Generator public event now consistently grants the appropriate rewards and properly counts toward Heroic public event completions
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access the Strike playlist
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not spawn during Kalli, the Corrupted raid encounter