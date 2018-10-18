Einloggen

Naruto Shinobi Striker: Balance-Update mit vielen Anpassungen

Das Update umfasst auch einen neuen Beginner Match-Modus ...

Consoles // Donnerstag, 18. Oktober 2018 um 18:19 von needcoffee

Zum Multiplayer Online-Game Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker hat das japanische Entwicklerstudio jetzt ein neues Balance-Update veröffentlicht. Neben einigen Gameplay Balance-Verbesserungen gibt es auch einen neuen Modus - der Beginner Match-Modus.

Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Added ‘Beginner Match’

– A new ‘Beginner Match’ option has been added to the Hokage’s Office.
– These matches are Quick Matches that can only be accessed by people lower than level 50 who are not currently in a group.

Matchmaking Improvements

– Matchmaking Logic: Matchmaking logic was updated to better take player skill into account when creating groups.

Matchmaking Menu: The information displayed on the matchmaking screen has been updated as follows:

— The Battle Settings menu can now be opened directly from the Matchmaking menu.
— Players’ level is no longer displayed and has been replaced with their Title.
— The enemy team members’ role icons are no longer displayed.
— Each players’ player information has been replaced with their platform profile information. (Matchmaking menu only)

Ninjutsu, Secret Technique balancing

– To increase the number of viable jutsu options for players to use and the variety of battles players can enjoy, a number of ninjutsu and secret techniques have had their numbers and mechanics tweaked.

[Attack] - Secret Technique: Massive Rasengan
– Number of hits increased.
– Damage increased.

[Ranged] - Ninjutsu: Fire Style: Flame Bombs
– Damage increased.

Ninjutsu: Lightning Shuriken Net
– New effect added: places a debuff on the target that reduces their attack power.

Secret Technique: Fire Style: Giant Flame Bombs
– Number of hits increased.
– Damage per hit slightly decreased.
* Total overall damage is increased.

Secret Technique: Totsuka Blade
– Area of effect for flames increased.

[Defense]

Ninjutsu: Earth Style: Petrifying Jutsu
– Now grants the user a buff that increases their defense.

Ninjutsu: Partial Expansion Jutsu
– Damage increased.
– Enemy knockback distance when hit increased.

[Heal]

– New effect: causes the target’s substitution and ninjutsu abilities to go on cooldown.
– New effect: places a debuff on the target that reduces their movement speed.
– Damage increased.

Ninjutsu: Shadow Stitching Jutsu
– Startup animation time reduced.

Secret Technique: Uchiha Shuriken Jutsu: Spring Storm
– Damage increased.
Secret Technique: Shadow Pull Jutsu
– Damage increased.


X

