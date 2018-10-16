Neues Update zu Monster Hunter: World veröffentlicht
Das japanische Entwicklerstudio Capcom hat für Monster Hunter: World ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update wiegt in der PS4- zirka 95MB (Versionsnummer 5.11) und in der Xbox One-Version 80MB (Versionsnummer 5.1.0.1) und ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- A bug has been fixed where the reward item "Lunastra Ticket", from the event quest "When Blue Dust Surpasses Red Lust", would be placed in your item pouch or item box as a consumable item and could not be used as a material. This occurred even after the item had been converted from an "Unavailable" item, after you had updated to version 5.10 after having experienced the bug in which you obtained the "Unavailable" item instead of the "Lunastra Ticket" (which occurred from completing the quest "When Blue Dust Surpasses Red Lust" without updating to version 5.10).
- Updating to version 5.11 will take any Lunastra Tickets from the consumables in your item pouch or item box and replace them into your material item box.
- Additionally, please note that though the delivery request "Blooming Sakura" is designed to unlock by speaking to the Smithy after you've obtained a Lunastra Ticket, the request will not unlock if the Lunastra Ticket you possess is converted from an "Unavailable" item after having updated to version 5.10 or higher.
- If the request does not unlock after speaking to the Smithy, please update to version 5.11 and reobtain Lunastra Tickets by completing the event quest "When Blue Dust Surpasses Red Lust" again. Then speak to the Smithy to unlock the request.
Kushala Daora's wind armor
- Kushala Daora's wind armor normally repels arrows and bowgun shots, but arch-tempered Kushala Daora's wind armor unintentionally did not repel these attacks. This issue has been fixed so that tempered and arch-tempered Kushala Daora will now repel those attacks when its wind armor is active.
Xeno'jiiva's tail
- A bug has been fixed that caused Xeno'jiiva's tail to gain resistance when switching to multiplayer mode via SOS, causing it to become harder to sever.