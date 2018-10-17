Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 17. Oktober 2018 um 15:18 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 08.10. - 14.10.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 08.10.2018 bis 15.10.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
44.070
|
45.762
|
-1.692
|
1.956.762
|
5.269.417
|
PS4
|
25.472
|
14.065
|
11.407
|
1.306.060
|
7.198.469
|
3DS
|
6.946
|
7.396
|
-450
|
417.293
|
24.240.068
|
VITA
|
2.506
|
2.635
|
-129
|
154.085
|
5.941.895
|
XONE
|
233
|
989
|
-756
|
12.267
|
99.950
Software
01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party
03./02. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey #
04./03. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 #
05./09. [NSW] Minecraft
06./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
07./00. [PS4] Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon #
08./11. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./06. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man #
10./05. [PS4] FIFA 19 #
11./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./08. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga #
13./12. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ
14./18. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
15./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
16./15. [NSW] FIFA 19 #
17./13. [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 #
18./19. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
19./17. [PS4] Astro Bot: Rescue Mission |PlayStation VR|
20./22. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies