Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 17. Oktober 2018 um 15:18 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 08.10. - 14.10.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 08.10.2018 bis 15.10.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

44.070

45.762

-1.692

1.956.762

5.269.417

PS4

25.472

14.065

11.407

1.306.060

7.198.469

3DS

6.946

7.396

-450

417.293

24.240.068

VITA

2.506

2.635

-129

154.085

5.941.895

XONE

233

989

-756

12.267

99.950


Software

01./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900) - 228.775 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 63.451 / 206.319 (-56%)
03./02. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey # (Ubisoft) {2018.10.05} (¥8.400) - 19.037 / 64.204 (-58%)
04./03. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 13.224 / 138.060 (-45%)
05./09. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 10.402 / 326.018 (-6%)
06./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 8.767 / 2.663.744 (-16%)
07./00. [PS4] Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon # (Compile Heart) {2018.10.11} (¥7.200) - 8.652 / NEU
08./11. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 8.352 / 1.797.018 (-16%)
09./06. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900) - 7.590 / 286.668 (-38%)
10./05. [PS4] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥7.800) - 5.355 / 76.553 (-60%)
11./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.091 / 1.134.189 (-14%)
12./08. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga # (Nihon Falcom) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 4.768 / 101.961 (-60%)
13./12. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.09.27} (¥6.800) - 4.496 / 35.885 (-45%)
14./18. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 4.032 / 1.742.905 (-13%)
15./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 3.504 / 1.828.729 (-10%)
16./15. [NSW] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥5.800) - 3.382 / 24.820 (-35%)
17./13. [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 3.333 / 34.014 (-53%)
18./19. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 3.258 / 213.085 (-27%)
19./17. [PS4] Astro Bot: Rescue Mission |PlayStation VR| (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.10.04} (¥4.900) - 3.196 / 8.160 (-36%)
20./22. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 2.971 / 629.157


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.