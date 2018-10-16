Xbox One: Crysis Reihe jetzt abwärtskompatibel
Weitere drei Titel
XBOX One // Dienstag, 16. Oktober 2018 um 19:32 von
Microsoft versorgt die Xbox One auch weiterhin mit neuen abwärtskompatiblen Spielen. Heute gab man bekannt, dass die Crysis Reihe von Crytek ab sofort auch auf der Xbox One gespielt werden kann. Das Feature umfasst mittlerweile eine umfassende Anzahl an ehemaligen 360 Spielen. Die komplette Liste seht ihr hier.
Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/Xe0hcBJQEN— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 16. Oktober 2018