Xbox One: Crysis Reihe jetzt abwärtskompatibel

Xbox One: Crysis Reihe jetzt abwärtskompatibel

Weitere drei Titel

XBOX One // Dienstag, 16. Oktober 2018 um 19:32 von miperco

Microsoft versorgt die Xbox One auch weiterhin mit neuen abwärtskompatiblen Spielen. Heute gab man bekannt, dass die Crysis Reihe von Crytek ab sofort auch auf der Xbox One gespielt werden kann. Das Feature umfasst mittlerweile eine umfassende Anzahl an ehemaligen 360 Spielen. Die komplette Liste seht ihr hier.


