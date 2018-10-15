Patch 1.04 zu NBA 2K19 veröffentlicht
Bugfixes, Verbesserungen und neue Funktionen für die Basketball-Simulation ...
Consoles // Montag, 15. Oktober 2018 um 17:27 von
Das Entwicklerstudio 2K Sports - eine Division von 2K Games - hat jetzt einen neuen Patch für NBA 2K19 veröffentlicht. Der Patch ist zirka 7GB groß und ab sofort für die PS4- und Xbox One-Plattform verfügbar. Der Release für die PC-Plattform erfolgt in den nächsten Tagen.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Hello, folks!
We've just launched a new update for NBA 2K19 ("Patch 4" or 1.04). It's live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox one, and will come to PC very soon.
Aside from the below, many other small bug fixes and adjustments were also made game-wide.
General
- Updated jumbotrons in both the Thunder and Trail Blazers arenas to match the real-world changes made there.
- Nike athletes will now wear the official NBA arm sleeve containing Nike Swoosh and NBA logo. Non-branded arm sleeve is still present for non-Nike athletes.
- Users can now set a “Preferred Shorts Length” in the Gear/Shoes category when creating a player. The shorts length will then be applied when applicable.
Gameplay
- Implemented the newly approved NBA rule that resets the shot clock to 14 seconds following offensive rebounds.
- Reduced the effectiveness of on-ball steals, especially for low rated defenders by implementing the following: increased foul chances for body-to-body contact, increased ball security after rebounds when both hands are on the ball, introduced a cooldown when attempting too many steal attempts in a short amount of time, more mistargeted steal attempts for poorly rated players.
- Fixed a soft hang where an inbounder would get stuck in an off-ball deny animation, preventing him from being able to check the ball.
- Reduced injury wear and frequency for long quarter length games.
- Fixed a case where the ball handler would sometimes get stuck in a double team animation after he had lost the ball.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing up and under layups from playing properly under the basket.
- Changed the color of the Takeover rebounding reticle for Glass Cleaners to make it easier to see against darker court floors.
- Slight reduction in the effectiveness of pass lane steals that are not manually triggered.
- Adjusted shot contest animations to make them more responsive against perimeter jump shots.
- Adjusted the key zoom camera settings for 2K Low and updated some Broadcast camera angles to more accurately reflect their real-life camera locations.
- Changed the logic for the Defensive Stopper badge to apply against opponents 1 position away from the defender’s natural position or when matched up with someone within a 3-inch height difference.
- Shortened several pass flinch reaction animations to improve responsiveness.
- Bench actors will no longer twitch badly when an injured player is helped off the court.
- Fixed some artificial speedups and reduced clipping by defenders when transitioning into hip rides.
- Reduced the frequency of defenders bodying up ball handlers into back court violations.
- Reduced clipping that could sometimes happen when two players were fighting for rebounds.
- Increased the speed at which a defender can move while in hands-up.
MyCAREER
- The Gatorade Reaction Drill will now provide badge points upon completion.
- Addressed a case where the user would encounter a visual issue where an endorsement check appeared blank (even though the funds were properly added to the account).
- The Dunk Contest “voting race” will no longer appear during in-game presentation after the All-Star break.
- Your MyPLAYER will now represent the proper team in the Rising Stars Challenge (Team USA or Team World) during All-Star Weekend.
- Players who are 6’7 will now have their proper Lateral Quickness attribute.
- Fixed an issue where the rotation would rebuild when the user attempted to adjust their own minutes (once this perk is unlocked).
- Fixed a case where the All-Star Captain story scene would hang when both captains shared the same first name.
Neighborhood
- The Daily Spin prize wheel experience has been improved in the Ante-Up environment. There is now a second exterior door that leads you to a room with a number of prize wheels. This will enable you to more quickly get your free rewards each day.
- Users are now able to place text/logos on the sleeves of hoodies/t-shirts when creating Crew uniforms.
- Users can now view how much VC has been earned next to the spinning VC coin icon in the lower-left hand corner of the screen (e.g. when you score in Red Ball Blue Ball; when you knock out an opponent in Dodgeball, etc.)
- Improved visual fidelity with the Neighborhood football.
- Fixed an inbounding exploit that could be used during competitive games in the Neighborhood.
- The Trivia app is now usable inside your MyCOURT.
- Addressed a case where a player could turn themselves invisible by equipping a select compression shirt.
- Improved camera angles when playing in the far courts in the Under Armour cages area of the Neighborhood.
- Finger items should now properly show up in the closet when only a single finger item is owned.
- Kinesiology tape should now properly draw on other players when viewed in the Neighborhood.
- Fixed an issue where VC Sports Management (your agent’s office) would briefly appear closed when quickly approaching it.
- Fixed an issue in Ante-Up where select members of a squad would experience loss of game control after losing a squad game.
- Jump shot celebrations will now only automatically trigger on "green releases."
- Fixed a display issue where some users were reporting that purchased tattoos were missing. They should now reliably appear for placement.
- Addressed a rare case where the user would get removed from the tattoo parlor and would not have their clothing items re-equipped.
- General improvements to the Dodgeball game experience.
Pro-Am
- Fixed an issue where players in Pro-Am Team and the Jordan Rec Center would sometimes show up in the wrong uniforms.
- Crowd audio will now be audible during Pro-Am gameplay.
- Gamertags, rather than MyPLAYER names, will now be drawn on the back of Pro-Am uniforms.
- Season rankings for Pro-Am/Crews will now appear correctly upon entering the menu.
MyTEAM
- Simplified the goals for unlocking the Auction House such that users now need to only participate in a Triple Threat Online and Unlimited game rather than win one of each.
- Added the ability to clear the notification flags from inside the Collections menu.
- A Dynamic Duo overlay has been added to the pack reveal flow, in order to make you aware of Duo combos as you receive the cards.
- Updated overall rating formula when viewing team lineups.
- Corrected a display issue where a player’s attributes were not shown as boosted when properly Duo’d with his duo partner.
- Dynamic Duo icons will now visually animate when placed in the same Triple Threat lineup.
- Simulated stats will no longer count as accumulated stats for cards when playing challenges.
MyGM/MyLEAGUE
- Added the ability for users to override who the game has selected to be an All-Star with selections of their own.
- Improvement to the MVP, Most Improved Player, and Rookie of the Year award selection
- Fixed an issue where the player ages in historic draft classes would display as invalid numbers.
- Team Card menu informational pages previously missing in the MyLEAGUE Online experience have been added.
- To add to the intrigue, you will no longer be able to sort by overall rating during the Pre-Draft Workouts and Rookie Draft time periods.
- All-Star Weekend events are now properly scheduled when starting a new Start Today mode.
- The results of League Meeting voting can now be reviewed upon completion in MyLEAGUE Online.
- Addressed a case where cut/waived players weren’t properly counting against the cap in MyLEAGUE Online.
- Fixed a hang that would occur when the number of players required to be selected during the All-Star Draft was changed to 13 via a rule change.
- Fixed an issue in MyLEAGUE Online where the finals of the Draft Lottery tournament would sometime get scheduled in the past.
- Addressed a hang that could occur when attempting to review the Expansion Draft/Player Protection results after either event is complete.
NOTE: All patch fixes will work in your existing game mode saves.