Launch-Trailer zu Chasm verÃ¶ffentlicht
Finanziert wurde das Game auf der Kickstarter-Plattform vor zirka 6 Jahren ...
Nintendo Switch // Samstag, 13. Oktober 2018 um 15:27 von
Neben einer PS4-, PS Vita- und PC-Version erscheint das Game Chasm im Metroidvania-Stil nun auch fÃ¼r die Nintendo Switch. Passend zum Release hat Nintendo und das Entwicklerstudio Bit Kid jetzt den offiziellen Launch-Trailer verÃ¶ffentlicht.
But what you discover in the mining town is worse than you imagined: The townspeople have disappeared, kidnapped by supernatural creatures emerging from the depths.
Features:
- Explore six massive areas procedurally-assembled from hand-crafted rooms
- Enjoy challenging retro gameplay and authentic pixel art (384x216 native res.)
- Battle massive bosses and discover new abilities to reach previously inaccessible areas
- Customize your character by equipping armor, weapons, and spells
- Available now for Nintendo Switch, PS4/Vita, and PC (Win/Mac/Linux via Steam and Humble)