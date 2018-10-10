Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 10. Oktober 2018 um 16:36 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 1.10. - 07.10.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 01.10.2018 bis 08.10.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

45.762

42.957

2.805

1.912.692

5.179.052

PS4

14.065

20.406

-6.341

1.280.588

7.172.997

3DS

7.396

7.506

-110

410.347

24.233.122

VITA

2.635

2.675

-40

151.579

5.939.389

XONE

989

75

914

12.034

99.717


Software

01./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 142.868 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey # (Ubisoft) {2018.10.05} (¥8.400) - 45.166 / NEU
03./01. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 24.005 / 124.836 (-76%)
04./00. [NSW] Mega Man 11 # (Capcom) {2018.10.04} (¥4.990) - 14.650 / NEU
05./03. [PS4] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥7.800) - 13.426 / 71.197 (-77%)
06./06. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900) - 12.276 / 279.078 (-46%)
07./00. [PS4] Mega Man 11 # (Capcom) {2018.10.04} (¥4.990) - 12.052 / NEU
08./02. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga # (Nihon Falcom) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 12.032 / 97.193 (-86%)
09./10. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 11.071 / 315.616 (-18%)
10./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 10.381 / 2.654.977 (-21%)
11./12. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 9.953 / 1.788.666 (-6%)
12./05. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.09.27} (¥6.800) - 8.186 / 31.388 (-65%)
13./04. [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 7.022 / 30.682 (-70%)
14./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.896 / 1.129.097 (+2%)
15./08. [NSW] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥5.800) - 5.238 / 21.438 (-68%)
16./00. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Atsumare! Sumikko Town (Nippon Columbia) {2018.10.04} (¥5.800) - 5.221 / NEU
17./00. [PS4] Astro Bot: Rescue Mission |PlayStation VR| (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.10.04} (¥4.900) - 4.963 / NEU
18./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 4.637 / 1.738.872 (-3%)
19./16. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 4.472 / 209.827 (-7%)
20./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 3.890 / 1.825.226 (-8%)


