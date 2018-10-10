Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 10. Oktober 2018 um 16:36 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 1.10. - 07.10.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 01.10.2018 bis 08.10.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
45.762
|
42.957
|
2.805
|
1.912.692
|
5.179.052
|
PS4
|
14.065
|
20.406
|
-6.341
|
1.280.588
|
7.172.997
|
3DS
|
7.396
|
7.506
|
-110
|
410.347
|
24.233.122
|
VITA
|
2.635
|
2.675
|
-40
|
151.579
|
5.939.389
|
XONE
|
989
|
75
|
914
|
12.034
|
99.717
Software
01./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party
02./00. [PS4] Assassin's Creed: Odyssey #
03./01. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 #
04./00. [NSW] Mega Man 11 #
05./03. [PS4] FIFA 19 #
06./06. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man #
07./00. [PS4] Mega Man 11 #
08./02. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga #
09./10. [NSW] Minecraft
10./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
11./12. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
12./05. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ
13./04. [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 #
14./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
15./08. [NSW] FIFA 19 #
16./00. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Atsumare! Sumikko Town
18./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
19./16. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
20./20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #