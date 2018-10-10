Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Update 1.03 veröffentlicht
2,35GB groß
Mittwoch, 10. Oktober 2018
Ubisoft hat heute Update 1.03 zu Assassin's Creed Odyssey für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC veröffentlicht. 2,35GB soll das Update groß sein und folgende Fehlerbehebungen mit sich bringen.
Implemented some “quality-of-life” and usability improvement features
Addressed various “game breaking” issues that could happen in specific conditions
Improved performance and stability
The following list is the issues that were addressed in this new title update. We will replace it with the full set of patch notes once they are available.
Texture issues on Silver Islands
Description: Some players may experience low texture quality on the Silver Islands when using Ikaros.
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3
Legendary Cultist Item not given
Description: There’s currently an issue where legendary items from defeated Cultists may not be given to the player if they stray too far or fast travel between knocking the cultists unconscious & confirming the kill.
Workaround: Reload a previous save.
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3
Zoisme & Kallias cannot be reached
Description: There is currently an issue where Zoisme and Kallias are spawned in the Cave of Gaia and cannot be reached.
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3
“Aphrodite’s Embrace” achievement/ trophy not unlocked
Description: There is currently an issue where the “Aphrodite’s Embrace” achievement/ trophy did not unlock after spending the night with Xenia.
Workaround: Complete another romance questline in order to unlock the achievement/trophy.
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3
Myrrine and Brasidas get teleported to Naxos
Description:
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3
Mercenary inside closed house
Description: There is currently an issue where a mercenary gets stuck inside a closed house in Fort Samikon (Forest of Soron / Arkadia).
Status: Will be addressed with a future TU
PC SPECIFIC
SCHEDULED TO BE FIXED
Benchmark doesn’t record data with Win7
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3
Rainy weather during Benchmark session
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3
VRAM meter doesn’t update in real-time
Description: The VRAM sometimes doesn’t update in real-time when changing graphics options.
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3
Dialogue with Barnabas doesn’t trigger
Description: Sometimes the dialogue with Barnabas doesn’t trigger which results that players remain without a quest if they fast travel from the ship after acquiring his shipment.
Workaround: Fast travel to the Adrestia
Status: Will be addressed with TU 1.0.3