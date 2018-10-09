Einloggen

Retail-Version zu Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice...

Retail-Version zu Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice angekündigt

Die PS4-Version erscheint Anfang Dezember, die Xbox One folgt später ...

Consoles // Dienstag, 09. Oktober 2018 um 17:17 von needcoffee

Das Entwicklerstudio Ninja Theory und der Publisher 505 Games haben nun eine offizielle Retail-Version zu Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice angekündigt. Am 4. Dezember wird die PS4-Version im Handel erscheinen, die Xbox One-Version, in der Microsoft als Publisher agiert, folgt später.


We’re super excited to announce that 505 Games will be publishing the PlayStation 4 retail edition of Ninja Theory’s award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness. Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover. Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.

Winner of five 2018 BAFTA Games Awards, including Best British Game, Best Artistic Achievement, Best Game Beyond Entertainment, Best Performer and Best Audio Achievement, Hellblade will launch at retail on December 4th 2018.

In addition to the PlayStation 4 release by us here at 505 Games, a physical retail version for Xbox One is also coming, which is being distributed by Microsoft.

> Evocative Storyline – An atmospheric masterclass with a powerful narrative unlike anything you have experienced before!
> Visceral Combat – Battle against dark and twisted foes, execute combos and master your sword fighting abilities to overcome Senua’s haunting nightmares.

> Powerful Exploration of Mental Health – Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis.
> Multi Award Winning Game – Winner of 5 BAFTAs including British game and Artistic & Audio Achievement.

> Feature Documentary – The retail version of Hellblade also comes with a digital documentary exploring the origins of the game.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will launch at participating retailers for $29.99 / £24.99.


