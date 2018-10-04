Einloggen

Sony schließt Mitte/Ende Oktober, Mitte Dezember und Ende März 2019 einige Online-Server

Welche Games sind betroffen?

Sony // Donnerstag, 04. Oktober 2018 um 18:59 von needcoffee

Wie Sony jetzt auf der Webseite von Playstation UK bekannt gibt, werden Mitte/Ende Oktober, Mitte Dezember und Ende März 2019 einige Online-Server abgeschaltet. Betroffen sind einige PS3-, PS Vita- und PS4-Games:

PS3 – ModNation Racers

Multiplayer and all online features for this product will be terminated, and this game will no longer be playable from 10th October 2018.

PS3, PS Vita – PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale

Online features for PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale will no longer be playable from 15th October 2018. Functionality will be affected in the following ways:

- You can play the campaign offline as well as local (couch) multiplayer in shared screen mode.
- You will not be able to host or join an online game.

PS3 – Twisted Metal

Online features for Twisted Metal will no longer be playable from 15th October 2018. Functionality will be affected in the following ways:

- You can play the campaign offline as well as local (couch) multiplayer in split screen mode.
- You will not be able to host or join an online game.

PS4, PS3, PS Vita – Sound Shapes

Online features for Sound Shapes will no longer be playable from 15th October 2018. Functionality will be affected in the following ways:

- You will be able to play the campaign and all DLC purchases as well as create your own levels.
- You will not be able to share your levels with the community or download community created levels.

PS3 – Warhawk

Online servers for Warhawk will be shut down on 25th October 2018 at 07:59pm BST. As Warhawk is an online-only title, this shutdown means that the game will no longer be playable unless the PS3 system is set to LAN mode, as only local network play will function.

PS4 – InFAMOUS Second Son

On 16th December 2018 at 00:01am GMT, the web-based puzzle portions of InFAMOUS Paper Trail will be shutting down. The InFAMOUS Paper Trail PlayStation 4 missions will continue to function within InFAMOUS Second Son, so you’ll still be able to complete Celia’s story.

PS4 – Drawn to Death

Multiplayer and all online features for this product will be terminated and no longer available from 25th March 2019. As you have to be online to play this title, this game will no longer be playable as of the same date.


