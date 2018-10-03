Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 03. Oktober 2018 um 15:40 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.09. - 30.09.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 24.09.2018 bis 01.10.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

42.957

37.733

5.224

1.866.930

5.133.290

PS4

20.406

15.993

4.413

1.266.523

7.158.932

3DS

7.506

7.100

406

402.951

24.225.726

VITA

2.675

2.718

-43

148.944

5.936.754

XONE

75

103

-28

11.045

98.728


Software

01./00. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 100.831 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga # (Nihon Falcom) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 85.161 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥7.800) - 57.772 / NEW
04./00. [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 # (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 23.660 / NEU
05./00. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.09.27} (¥6.800) - 23.202 / NEU
06./01. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900) - 22.751 / 266.802 (-40%)
07./00. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Zan # (Aqua Plus) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) - 21.316 / NEU
08./00. [NSW] FIFA 19 # (Electronic Arts) {2018.09.28} (¥5.800) - 16.200 / NEU
09./00. [NSW] The World Ends with You: Final Remix (Square Enix) {2018.09.27} (¥4.800) - 14.216 / NEU
10./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 13.483 / 304.544 (+1%)
11./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 13.059 / 2.644.596 (-1%)
12./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.561 / 1.778.713 (+3%)
13./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.756 / 1.123.201 (-3%)
14./00. [NSW] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega) {2018.09.27} (¥7.490) - 5.596 / NEU
15./08. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019 (Konami) {2018.08.30} (¥7.600) - 5.137 / 114.777 (-14%)
16./15. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 4.813 / 205.355 (-6%)
17./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 4.785 / 1.734.235 (+7%)
18./16. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 4.579 / 353.070 (-6%)
19./14. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Drive Kit (Nintendo) {2018.09.14} (¥6.980) - 4.306 / 21.231 (-18%)
20./18. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 4.220 / 1.821.336 (+6%)


X

