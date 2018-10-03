Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
03. Oktober 2018
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.09. - 30.09.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 24.09.2018 bis 01.10.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
42.957
|
37.733
|
5.224
|
1.866.930
|
5.133.290
|
PS4
|
20.406
|
15.993
|
4.413
|
1.266.523
|
7.158.932
|
3DS
|
7.506
|
7.100
|
406
|
402.951
|
24.225.726
|
VITA
|
2.675
|
2.718
|
-43
|
148.944
|
5.936.754
|
XONE
|
75
|
103
|
-28
|
11.045
|
98.728
Software
01./00. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 #
02./00. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - The End of Saga #
03./00. [PS4] FIFA 19 #
04./00. [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 #
05./00. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ
06./01. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man #
07./00. [PS4] Utawarerumono: Zan #
08./00. [NSW] FIFA 19 #
09./00. [NSW] The World Ends with You: Final Remix
10./03. [NSW] Minecraft
11./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
12./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
13./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
14./00. [NSW] Valkyria Chronicles 4
15./08. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019
16./15. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
17./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
18./16. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
19./14. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Drive Kit
20./18. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #