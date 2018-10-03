Erstes Update zu Forza Horizon 4 veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
XBOX One // Mittwoch, 03. Oktober 2018
Erst gestern erfolgte der offizielle Release für den vierten Teil der Forza Horizon-Serie. Bereits heute haben Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Playground Games schon den ersten Patch parat, der einige Bugs fixt und die Spielstabilität verbessern soll.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Current Release Notes: Later Today, (October 1st, 2018) we will be releasing a Content Update.
All Platforms
- General stability and performance improvements.
- Ultimate VIP Crown flair fixed.
Xbox
- Stutters on Xbox One X while free roaming.
PC
- Fixed issue when changing MSAA from 2x to 4x resulted in improper tree LOD rendering/popping until game restarted.
- Fixed stalls and large FPS drops during Initial Drive. Affected machines where the player had insufficient RAM for their quality settings.
- Fixed AMD GPU issue where switching MSAA settings without restarting resulted in black corruption on the environment.
- Environment streaming improvements for min spec machines.
- Added visual presets for Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080Ti.
- Fanatec CSL Wheel - fix for handbrake stuck on.
- Wheel Force Feedback improvements.