Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Erstes Update zu Forza Horizon 4 veröffentlicht...

Erstes Update zu Forza Horizon 4 veröffentlicht

Changelog inside ...

XBOX One // Mittwoch, 03. Oktober 2018 um 14:15 von needcoffee

Erst gestern erfolgte der offizielle Release für den vierten Teil der Forza Horizon-Serie. Bereits heute haben Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Playground Games schon den ersten Patch parat, der einige Bugs fixt und die Spielstabilität verbessern soll.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

We're constantly working to improve the experience in Forza Horizon 4. Below you will find a summary of all updates performed to date. Going forward, we will be posting the most recent Release Notes and an update summary in this thread.

Current Release Notes: Later Today, (October 1st, 2018) we will be releasing a Content Update.

All Platforms

- General stability and performance improvements.
- Ultimate VIP Crown flair fixed.

Xbox

- Stutters on Xbox One X while free roaming.

PC

- Fixed issue when changing MSAA from 2x to 4x resulted in improper tree LOD rendering/popping until game restarted.
- Fixed stalls and large FPS drops during Initial Drive. Affected machines where the player had insufficient RAM for their quality settings.
- Fixed AMD GPU issue where switching MSAA settings without restarting resulted in black corruption on the environment.
- Environment streaming improvements for min spec machines.
- Added visual presets for Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080Ti.
- Fanatec CSL Wheel - fix for handbrake stuck on.
- Wheel Force Feedback improvements.


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.