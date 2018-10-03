'Oktober'-Update zu Forza Motorsport 7 veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
XBOX One // Mittwoch, 03. Oktober 2018
Jeden Monat pünktlich wie ein Uhrwerk unterstützt Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Turn 10 Studios das Xbox/PC-exklusive Game Forza Motorsport 7 mit Updates. Passend zum Monatsanfang hat man jetzt das entsprechende Oktober-Update veröffentlicht.
Das Update behebt Bugs und kleine Fehler in Bereich Strecken, Automobile und Multiplayer und steht sowohl für die Xbox One- als auch für die PC-Version ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
One important change that Forza 7 players will notice in October is in-game messaging asking players to use any Forza 7 prize crates before the end of the month. As we said in our Forza Summer Update, prize crates are being removed from Forza Motorsport 7, and this will officially happen in November.
Players will still have access to Driver Gear, badges, and Mod Cards but those items will not be available via prize crates starting next month. Look for more information on prize crate removal – and how players will still be able to access to Driver Gear, badges, and Mod Cards – next month.
October also sees the launch of the Formula D Car Pack in Forza Motorsport 7. This pack is available for players who pre-ordered the digital version of Forza Horizon 4 and the cars are available in both Horizon 4 and in Forza Motorsport 7.
TRACKS
- We’ve corrected areas that were causing unexpected “invisible” collisions near barriers for players across a number of tracks, including Daytona Sports Car Circuit, Dubai Full Circuit Reverse, Bathurst, Maple Valley Short Circuit Reverse, and Road Atlanta.
CARS
- We addressed numerous issues with the 2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 with this update, including fixing an issue where the brake lights on the car do not illuminate on the ground when being driven by Drivatar. In addition to this change, we’ve also addressed issues with decals not appearing on this car and corrected an issue that allowed only half of the car’s hood to be paintable. We also corrected side mirrors which were not functioning properly.
- This update fixes an issue where, if a player hovers over a car in Car Select then hovers over a different car, then returns to the original car, the headlights for that car will be turned on when racing on tracks at night.
- Fixed an issue where the interior of the 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven is missing when driving in chase camera view.
- Fixed an issue where only one body kit option was present in the Conversion > Body Kit menu for the 1974 Holden Sandman HQ panel van, despite there being two available body kits available.
- Changed name for the September Spotlight car to the 1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette.
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed an issue where some players in private MP lobbies would get trapped in the End of Race leaderboard screen when transitioning “Game Type” from Meetups to Tag.
- Fixed an issue where the Gamertag of a player who joins a public MP Meetup hopper in mid-session will not be visible to other players in the hopper.