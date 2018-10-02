Einloggen

Project Highrise – Architect's Edition erscheint Ende Oktober

Wolkenkratzersimulation deluxe!

Consoles // Dienstag, 02. Oktober 2018 um 19:39 von needcoffee

Der Publisher Kalypso Media und Entwicklerstudio SomaSim haben nun den offiziellen Releasetermin für die Wolkenkratzersimulation Project Highrise – Architect's Edition bekanntgegeben. Demnach erscheint das Game am 26. Oktober für Nintendo Switch, PS4 und Xbox One im Handel.

Das ursprüngliche PC-Game umfasst auch alle bisher veröffentlichte Erweiterungen, wie der Las Vegas-, Miami Malls-, Tokyo Towers-, London Life- und das neue Brilliant Berlin-DLC.



Your job as the architect and developer is to build world-famous skyscrapers that will be the envy of the entire city, masterpieces of art and engineering.

But a skyscraper is more than just steel and glass, it’s an intricate ecosystem, full of people that live and work in the building. They become a complex machine that needs your steady hand to keep it running smoothly and efficiently.

Features:

- Experience a deep and complex simulation of a modern skyscraper - Create gleaming commercial towers for titans of trade seeking a perfect downtown office
- Build residential blocks of apartments that cater to those seeking a home in the sky
- Keep business travellers and tourists happy in soaring hotel towers
- Host events in massive convention centers and famous concert halls
- Entice visitors into shopping malls with irresistible restaurants and chic shops
- Explore open sandbox play to build your dream skyscraper with several difficulty levels
- Conquer campaign mode in 29 scenario challenges


