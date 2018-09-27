Sea of Thieves: Patch 1.3.0 + Content-Update 'Forsaken Shore' veröffentlicht
Ahoy pirates!
Microsoft // Donnerstag, 27. September 2018 um 18:05 von
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio RARE haben jetzt im Zuge vom Content-Update "Forsaken Shores" auch einen neuen Patch zu Sea of Thieves veröffentlicht. Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 1.3.0, ist ab sofort verfügbar und ist rund 4.8 GB (Windows-Version zirka 5.5 GB) groß.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
> Time-Limited Items - The Forsaken Ashes weapons and ship liveries are available throughout the Forsaken Shores campaign. Visit Duke in any tavern and exchange your Doubloons while they are in stock!
> Forsaken Ashes Clothing and Items - The Forsaken Ashes clothing and items are now stocked on Morrow's Peak Outpost. Only pirates who have dared to explore The Devil's Roar will be able to purchase these items. These are a permanent addition and can be purchased with gold.
> Ocean Crawler Set - The Ocean Crawler clothing, items, weapons and ship liveries are now stocked in their respective shops on Morrow's Peak Outpost. These can also be purchased with gold.
> Kraken Set - The Kraken clothing, items, weapons and ship liveries are now stocked in their respective shops on Morrow's Peak Outpost. Save some of your hard-earned gold for this impressive new set!
> Huntress Figurehead - Now stocked by the Shipwright on Morrow's Peak Outpost. This figurehead was exclusively awarded to players around San Diego Comic-Con and Gamescom 2018, but is now available to all pirates in exchange for gold!
Barrel Improvements
After feedback shared with us about the changes made to barrels and inventory management in Patch 1.2.4, we improved the stocking-up speed which will significantly reduce the number of button presses required. We will continue to monitor feedback, and you can read Design Director Mike Chapman’s further insights into what the future holds for these systems.
> Barrel Take/Store All - Players can now take and store stacks of resources with a single button press.
> Barrel Auto-Advance - When removing resources from barrels, if all items in a stack are removed, the next stack with remaining resources will automatically be selected.
> Resource Capacity - When carrying the maximum number of a specific resource in your inventory, this resource will clearly be marked red in any barrels to indicate that you can't carry any more.
> UI Close Delay - The short animation of UI closing has been disabled, so players resume control of their pirate immediately. This impacts the closing of all full-screen UI, from shops and barrels to settings and crew menus.
Updates
> Bilge Rat Shop - The Bilge Rat shop now has tabs so that time-limited items appear on a separate page to the Letters of Recommendation and gold bags.
> Maps in Barrels - Similar to messages in bottles, maps can now be found within barrels.
> Map Radial - Voyage maps which have been purchased and voted upon will now appear in front of all the emergent message in a bottle/barrel maps, so the most important maps are always easiest to find.
Performance Improvements
> Multiple memory improvements.
> Multiple server and client crashes have been resolved. We are constantly reviewing the performance and stability of each patch and providing performance optimisations and stability improvements.
Fixed Issues
> Gold Skeletons are now appropriately rusted by buckets of water.
> Players' levels of reputation with each Trading Company are now correctly displayed on the reputation screen.
NPC dialogue will no longer get stuck on-screen when players are attacked by skeletons.
> Barrel names on the ships are now correctly localised.
> The animation for reloading the pistol will now appear consistently.
> It is no longer possible to drop a chest between the deck and the side of the Galleon at the front, making it impossible to pick up.
> Players holding a Chest of a Thousand Grogs will no longer become permanently drunk, even after dropping the chest.
> The Lowly Merchant Watch no longer appears closed when you show it to other players.
> Previewing items in the clothing shops on Outposts in The Shores of Plenty will now correctly display the item you have selected.
> Items you store in the first slot of a barrel which you previously looted will no longer be invisible.
> The effects that appear after digging no longer appear to have lines running through them.
"Back" and "Discard" tooltips are no longer missing from the voyages inventory.
> It is no longer possible to clip into the mountain/rocks on Ancient Spire Outpost.
> Looking up with an item equipped will no longer cause your hand to appear invisible.
> Light emitted onto the sea from a lantern no longer causes a pixelated effect.
Known Issues
> Oars can appear to disconnect from the Rowboat along with the player, only visible in third-person.
> Mermaid Statues have been temporarily disabled due to performance issues. Improvements to this are being investigated, and the intention is to re-enable these as soon as possible.
> Merchant Alliance crates on board a ship that sinks will not float to the surface and cannot be picked up. We have identified the issue and we are working on a fix.
> Walking on a Rowboat can appear jittery.