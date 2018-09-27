Einloggen

Hitman 2 hat den Gold Status erreicht...

Hitman 2 hat den Gold Status erreicht

Veröffentlichung erfolgt wie geplant

Consoles // Donnerstag, 27. September 2018 um 16:26 von miperco

Erst in dieser Woche haben Io Interactive und Warner Bros. Interactive mit Kolumbien die nächste Location zu Hitman 2 vorgestellt. Heute teilte man auch mit, dass der neueste Ableger den Gold Status erreicht hat. Damit ist die Entwicklung offiziell abgeschlossen und der geplanten Veröffentlichung am 13. November für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC steht damit nichts mehr im Weg.


