Hitman 2 hat den Gold Status erreicht
Veröffentlichung erfolgt wie geplant
Consoles // Donnerstag, 27. September 2018 um 16:26 von
Erst in dieser Woche haben Io Interactive und Warner Bros. Interactive mit Kolumbien die nächste Location zu Hitman 2 vorgestellt. Heute teilte man auch mit, dass der neueste Ableger den Gold Status erreicht hat. Damit ist die Entwicklung offiziell abgeschlossen und der geplanten Veröffentlichung am 13. November für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC steht damit nichts mehr im Weg.
We're incredibly proud and excited to announce that HITMAN 2 has GONE GOLD!— IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) 27. September 2018
November is fast approaching and we can't wait for the game to be in your hands! pic.twitter.com/vd3QpkAjBi