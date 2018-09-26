Einloggen

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im Oktober ...

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im Oktober

Friday the 13th: The Game, Laser League und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 26. September 2018 um 18:07 von miperco

Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Inhalte für den Monat Oktober bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita.

Folgende Titel werden ab dem 2. Oktober zum Download bereit gestellt.

Friday the 13th: The Game (PS4)
Laser League (PS4)
Knowledge is Power (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink)
Master Reboot (PS3)
The Bridge (PS3, PS4, PS Vita)
Rocketbirds 2: Evolution (PS Vita, PS4)
2064: Read Only Memories (PS Vita, PS4)


