Undertale: Patch 1.11 behebt Fehler bei der User-Auswahl

Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 26. September 2018 um 17:47 von needcoffee

Zur Nintendo Switch-Version von Undertale hat der Entwickler Toby Fox ein neuer Patch veröffentlicht, der einen Bug bei der User-Auswahl behebt. Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 1.11 und ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Quick notice for Switch Undertale owners: there is a bug that can lead to accidental loss of save data if you don't select a user when you startup the game. A fix has been submitted, but for now, please make sure you select a user! (Don't press B to back out of this screen!)


The 1.11 patch for UNDERTALE for Nintendo Switch is now live! It fixes the bug involving user-selection mentioned here.


