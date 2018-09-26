Undertale: Patch 1.11 behebt Fehler bei der User-Auswahl
Zur Nintendo Switch-Version von Undertale hat der Entwickler Toby Fox ein neuer Patch veröffentlicht, der einen Bug bei der User-Auswahl behebt. Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 1.11 und ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Quick notice for Switch Undertale owners: there is a bug that can lead to accidental loss of save data if you don't select a user when you startup the game. A fix has been submitted, but for now, please make sure you select a user! (Don't press B to back out of this screen!)
The 1.11 patch for UNDERTALE for Nintendo Switch is now live! It fixes the bug involving user-selection mentioned here.