Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 26. September 2018 um 15:47 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.09. - 23.09.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 17.09.2018 bis 24.09.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
37.733
|
38.738
|
-1.005
|
1.823.973
|
5.136.628
|
PS4
|
15.993
|
17.016
|
-1.023
|
1.246.117
|
7.138.526
|
3DS
|
7.100
|
7.291
|
-191
|
395.445
|
24.218.220
|
VITA
|
2.718
|
1.973
|
745
|
146.269
|
5.934.079
|
XONE
|
103
|
217
|
-114
|
10.970
|
98.653
Software
01./01. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man #
02./00. [PS4] Steins;Gate Elite #
03./04. [NSW] Minecraft
04./00. [NSW] Steins;Gate Elite #
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./02. [PS4] Shadow of the Tomb Raider
08./08. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019
09./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
10./09. [PS4] Conan Exiles
11./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country
12./00. [PS4] F1 2018
13./00. [PS4] Atelier: The Alchemist of Arland 1-2-3 DX Premium Box {Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX}
14./05. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Drive Kit
15./11. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
16./13. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
17./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
18./19. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
19./18. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
20./00. [PSV] Steins;Gate Elite #