Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 26. September 2018 um 15:47 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.09. - 23.09.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 17.09.2018 bis 24.09.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

37.733

38.738

-1.005

1.823.973

5.136.628

PS4

15.993

17.016

-1.023

1.246.117

7.138.526

3DS

7.100

7.291

-191

395.445

24.218.220

VITA

2.718

1.973

745

146.269

5.934.079

XONE

103

217

-114

10.970

98.653


Software

01./01. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900) - 38.065 / 244.051 (-53%)
02./00. [PS4] Steins;Gate Elite # (5pb.) {2018.09.20} (¥7.800) - 13.433 / NEU
03./04. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 13.317 / 291.062 (-1%)
04./00. [NSW] Steins;Gate Elite # (5pb.) {2018.09.20} (¥7.800) - 13.305 / NEU
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 13.205 / 2.631.538 (-6%)
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.288 / 1.768.152 (-4%)
07./02. [PS4] Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix) {2018.09.14} (¥7.980) - 8.239 / 40.410 (-74%)
08./08. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019 (Konami) {2018.08.30} (¥7.600) - 5.945 / 109.640 (-37%)
09./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.910 / 1.117.445 (+2%)
10./09. [PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.08.23} (¥6.800) - 5.822 / 74.579 (-32%)
11./00. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country (Nintendo) {2018.09.21} (¥3.980) - 5.697 / NEU
12./00. [PS4] F1 2018 (Ubisoft) {2018.09.20} (¥7.980) - 5.517 / NEU
13./00. [PS4] Atelier: The Alchemist of Arland 1-2-3 DX Premium Box {Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX} (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.20} (¥13.800) - 5.341 / NEU
14./05. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Drive Kit (Nintendo) {2018.09.14} (¥6.980) - 5.266 / 16.926 (-55%)
15./11. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 5.103 / 200.542 (-12%)
16./13. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 4.892 / 348.492 (-6%)
17./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 4.467 / 1.729.450 (-8%)
18./19. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 3.971 / 1.817.116 (+3%)
19./18. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 3.732 / 618.914 (-5%)
20./00. [PSV] Steins;Gate Elite # (5pb.) {2018.09.20} (¥7.800) - 3.704 / NEU


X

