N1RV ANN-A offiziell angekündigt
Der spirituelle Nachfolger zu VA-11 Hall-A ...
Der Publisher Ysbryd Games and Entwicklerstudio Sukeban Game haben jetzt den spirituellen Nachfolger zu VA-11 Hall-A offiziell angekündigt. Das Game nennt sich N1RV ANN-A und spielt im gleichen Universum - ist aber ein eigenständiges Game.
Bei N1RV ANN-A handelt es sich um einen Barkeeper-Simulator in einer Cyberpunk-Welt im Visual Novel-Stil. Dabei begegnen einem viele skurrile Charaktere, die man mit Drinks bedienen muss bzw. kann und entsprechend diese ins Gespräch verwickeln kann.
N1RV Ann-A wird 2020 für PS4, PC und Switch erscheinen.
The story this time around is about Sam, a bartender living in Saint Alicia; an artificial island that, just like Glitch City, was developed as a playground for corporations that have been forming city states of their own around the globe in order to circumvent regulations. Sam is at odds with her romantic partner, Leon, who is the head of a small Yakuza family that operates at the redlight district. Their relationship is in the rocks, as they deal with the conflicts arising from their very different lives while taking care of their 8 year-old boy, Tony, who’s growing up in a increasingly harsher society.
The game has been in development for about nine months and we decided it was in a good enough state to be shown.
It will be a stand-alone game, meaning that you don’t have to play VA-11 Hall-A in order to enjoy it (but it will certainly give you insight into existing lore). It will also feature big improvements over VA-11 Hall-A in many aspects, but you’ll have to wait a bit more to find out.
A lot of work has gone into this reveal so I want to thank to everyone involved in this project. It’s been a huge pleasure to go back to the world we started with Valhalla and it certainly won’t be the last title to do so!
