Update 2.2 zu Super Bomberman R veröffentlicht
Changelog inside ...
Consoles // Sonntag, 23. September 2018 um 13:01 von
Das japanische Entwicklerstudio Konami hat zur Nintendo Switch-Version von Super Bomberman R ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 2.2 und bringt diverse neue Charaktere, Accessories und Verbesserungen mit sich.
Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Three Castlevania stages have been added where the new “Civilians” rule can be enjoyed.
- Added ‘Random’ stage selection
- Item locations in all Grand Prix stages have been adjusted
- Various other small bugs have been fixed.
- New characters are available in the shop.
> Alucard Bomber
> Mimi Bomber
> Nyami Bomber
> Upa Bomber
> Caesar Bomber
- New accessories have been added.
> pop’n music
> Polyhedron
> Boat
- Added BOMBER TIME: The special abilities of the following characters have been adjusted:
> Bill Bomber: Firing speed of special ability is downgraded from 0.11 secs to 0.18 secs per tile.
> Max: Added the special ability ‘Plasma Bomb’. All abilities in ‘Grand Prix’ are also adjusted.
> The Five Dastardly Bombers: Special ability bombs, has the effect of accelerating/decelerating explosion countdowns depending on skulls, illnesses, etc.